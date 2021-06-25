2022 iPhones features leaked; In-display fingerprint sensor and 48MP camera in tow

Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new investor note which consists of some interesting predictions about the upcoming 2022 iPhones. Here are the insights.

Back in 2020, Apple launched its flagship iPhone 12 series in the global market that included the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now all the eyes are up for the launch of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handset, but nothing is concrete at the moment as the Cupertino tech giant is not ready to reveal anything. Amid all these leaks and rumours, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new investor note which consists of some interesting predictions about the upcoming 2022 iPhones. Here are the insights.

Apple iPhone 14 predictions

According to the note shared by Kuo, the 2022 iPhone lineup is predicted to launch in two display variants — 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. Further, he also claimed that the company will launch four new models. The upcoming iPhone which is going to launch in 2022 is said to launch as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It seems Apple will launch a vanilla Max variant that is comparatively cheaper than the Pro Max model and it is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch display. Further, Kuo has predicted that the iPhone 14 Max will be under the USD 900 price point.

The investor note further claimed that the 2022 iPhone models are going to be promoted for significant hardware upgrades. The analyst suggests that the handsets will arrive with Apple developed under-display Touch ID for unlocking the device. The Pro models are expected to be fitted with a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

The new prediction of Kuo is in line with his previous note which claimed that the company will end the iPhone mini-series with the launch of the iPhone 13. Apple iPhone 12 mini was a big flop for the company that could be a big reason for the company to discontinue the series.

