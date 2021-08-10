4 women entrepreneurs thriving the startup tech industry

The women leaders are transforming and challenging traditional understandings of professional success. This can be witnessed prominently in the technology and startup sector. The developed and developing nations also believe that women’s entrepreneurial activities contribute to socio-economic growth and utilizing the full potential of all human resources is essential for sustainable development. With the entry of women in exclusively male domains, glass ceilings are being shattered. Though the pace is slow now, women leaders have craved their paths to leave their footprints in the entrepreneurship world.

According to research firm Statista, female employees make up between 27% (Microsoft) and 47% (Netflix) of the workforce at major tech companies, with the percentage dropping much lower when it comes to actual technology-related roles. For women workers, the funnel gets narrower and narrower as they progress in their careers, but despite all the odds these women leaders have shown extraordinary dedication in achieving their goal. Here are 4 women leaders technology pioneers of 2021 , who are working to change this statistic

Rachitta Juneja, Founder, Whide

Rachitta is an award-winning next-visionary woman leader who started WHIDE with a vision Creation belongs equally to everyone. She spearheads WHIDE to break through the norms of the industry by making a no-commission company for the benefit of customers and trusted drivers. To simply show her commitment and dedication to fulfil the vision of WHIDE, the independent women entrepreneur believes in the idea of power dressing and only wears black and white to support the social cause of the company. Her dressing represents the strength and confidence in her personality of constructing a forward-moving business for people in the WHIDE community. Rachitta is a social woman entrepreneur who has acquired extensive experience in the industry. Prior to starting WHIDE, she was working as CMO with Letstack – an IoT-enabled global leader in GPS, Mobile Tracking and Security Systems. Recently, she was also recognized as Inspirational Women in Business in 2020 by Business View and CMO of the year in 2019 by the World Federation of Marketing Professionals & Making of Developed India.

Yogita Tulsiani, Co-founder and Director, iXceed Solutions

The dynamic YogitaTulsiani is armed with a Masters in Business Administration from ISB, Hyderabad. The versatile businessperson has more than a decade of experience in Business Development and Consultancy across various industries in the UK, USA, Europe and APAC. Her repertoire includes an illustrious clientele in the Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Information Technology and Learning industries like Genpact Headstrong and HP. The current role of Director and Co-founder in IXCEED has been a culmination of various roles in her career. Global expansions and exponential revenue growth have been the trajectory that Ms Tulsiani has followed. She has been instrumental in starting new lines of business. The stint at IXCEED has already proved her mettle in initiating growth patterns. She got several awards including The Leaders Globe Award for the 10 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs of the World in 2020 and The Black Swan award for Women Empowerment 2020 by Asia One.

Mona Singh, Co-founder, India Accelerator

Mona has over 13 years of rich experience in MNCs such as GrapeCity and United Health Corp. Prior to IA, Mona was also a Co-founder at Wish AMitr, which is a recommendation based gifting portal. A Partner at India Accelerator focused on seed-stage investments, she works intensively with entrepreneurs to build transformative companies that improve the way we live, work and connect. With the experience in technology at the core, she brings the large enterprise strengths to the start-ups to ensure a well-rounded perspective on successful business models, brand building and consumer trends.

Nupur Khadelwal, Co-founder, Navia Life Care

Nupur is a Chartered Accountant by profession and CFA L3 candidate. She graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, worked with KPMG post for about 3 years. She was a part of their audit and consulting arm and have worked with companies across industries including technology, telecommunication, etc. Post KPMG, had a brief sting at Hindustan Unilver, as a part of their Future Leadership Program. Always passionate about solving problems that create a real impact in society at large. She moved on from HUL and joined as co-founder of Navia Life Care, a digital healthcare startup solving for information asymmetry in India’s burdened healthcare ecosystem. She is currently heading strategy and finance for Navia Life Care.