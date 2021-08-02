5 days old OnePlus Nord 2 explodes in Bengaluru; here are the details

The OnePlus Nord 2 has recently made its wait to the Indian and global market a few days back. At the launch event, the company revealed an array of features about the handset, but it didn’t reveal that the phone also tends to explode. Yes! You read it correctly, a brand new unit of the OnePlus Nord 2 has been reportedly exploded in Bengaluru and due to the blast, the owner meets with an accident. Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru shared the tweet revealing the incident that happened with his wife. According to Ankur’s tweet, his wife was the one who was the victim of this incident. Let’s have a closer look at the incident. 

OnePlus Nord 2 blast

Ankur removed the tweet after some hours, it seems that OnePlus is good at negotiation, but popular tipster Abhishek Yadhav has taken the screenshot of the tweet and shared the post on his official Twitter handle. It seems that the company has responded to the tweet and ensured investigation. The images shared by Sharma shows complete damage to the 5 days old OnePlus Nord 2. 

“Today morning around 6 AM IST, my wife out for cycling with her new OnePlus Nord 2 (5days old) in her sling. All of a sudden the phone blasted and smoke started coming out of it. Due to this blast, she met with an accident. She is in trauma after this incident,” reads Ankur’s tweet. 

The image shared by Sharma shows that the real panel of the phone is completely burned along with the frame and the front panel has also faced the consequences of the burn. Looking at the condition of the phone we can say that the blast must be huge. The Lithium-Ion protective bag is visible at the back which seems to be scary. However, it doesn’t mean that all the OnePlus Nord 2 will suddenly start blasting, the company has yet to figure out the reason behind the blast. 

“We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you,” reads OnePlus reply to Ankur’s tweet. 

What is the price of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India?
The OnePlus Nord 2’s 8GB RAM model is priced competitively at Rs 29,999, while the 12GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 34,999.
What are the colour variants of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India?
The OnePlus Nord 2 is being offered in as many as four colour variants – Red, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Wood. The new colours will help the brand to attract more consumers.
What are the camera features of the OnePlus Nord 2?
The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 50MP primary camera on the back, which has the Sony IMX766 sensor. As for the other two cameras, the new Nord has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.
