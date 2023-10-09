7 Shopping Tips to Get the Best Discounts at Prime Big Deal Days 2023

As the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is approaching fast, users have started buckling up for the event. This mega event is one of the USPs of Amazon where they offer a huge discount on coveted items like tech, electronics, groceries, toys, kid items, and more! The eCommerce giant came up with this Prime Deal for its exclusive Prime members a few years ago when they provided huge discounts on popular products with jaw-dropping rewards and cashback offers – the majority of users utilized them all. While it may not be as big as Black Friday Deals, we’re not doubting the goodness it has to offer either.

However, if you are confused and not quite aware of what you should be looking at during the overwhelming sales event, we are here to guide you through it and gear up your wishlist.

When Are the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Going to Take Place?

Well, it is not quite far away – it is following the same timeline as last year! The Big Deal Days are going to take place in October itself! The 2-day event is all set to come back on Tuesday, October 10, and will last through October 11, starting at 3 A.M. EST! Thus it is recommended to do your research and keep yourself ready beforehand to get the best outcome out of the big event.

Which Items Are Expected to Be on Sale During Prime Day?

Amazon has a reputation for featuring major categories under sale, including fashion, home, technology, beauty, and even groceries. However, according to the eCommerce giant, consumers can expect deals on several major items like SharkNinja, Barbie, Laniege, Sony, Dyson, LG, Ruggable, NuFace, Pampers, Hamilton Beach, and other popular brands where products have been lying idle in your carts for months now. The best part is that the new deals are expected to pop up every minute. For the unversed, users saw popular items with a deal as high as 65% on the last Prime Day.

How to Gear Up for the Best Prime Day Deals?

No matter how much of a deal we are offered, getting an additional bit of savings can any day add to the satisfaction. But there are a few points to be remembered in order to follow the deals and get the maximum benefit out of them:

Be a Prime Member: First thing first, you need an Amazon Prime Account to begin with. If you don’t have one and are skeptical about it. Amazon is offering a 30-day trial for its users – you can avail this before committing to a subscription for a year.

First thing first, you need an Amazon Prime Account to begin with. If you don’t have one and are skeptical about it. Amazon is offering a 30-day trial for its users – you can avail this before committing to a subscription for a year. Enable Notifications: Go to the Amazon app and turn on the notification feature – this way it can buzz whenever there is a deal. This personalized setting will allow the app to inform and update you about the recently viewed products throughout the event.

Now, if you have Alexa, you can also get her to help you be notified about the deals that are available on products lying on your cart, wishlist, or saved for later option. The best part is that it keeps you updated 24 hours before the sale even starts. To avail this feature, you can simply ask Alexa, “Alexa, What Are My Notifications”, to get updated about the products you have been checking out for a long time. Not only that, but you can also ask Alexa to remind you about the sale timing so that you get prepared right before the coveted event starts.

Advertisement

Subscribe And Save: To ensure you save more on this big event, Amazon also offers a subscribe and save program, which further helps get up to 10% off on one to four products and up to 15% off on five or more products. Cool right? Want to hear the best part? The site charges no fee for the same, and you can cancel at any time.

Now that we’ve prepared you with the basics, let us review these shopping hacks to make the best of the sale!

7 Tips to Help You Make the Right Purchase on Prime Big Deal Days 2023

1. Tally And Try Before Buying

Before you jump at the lightning deals, it is better to take a look around, and we mean ‘outside’. Research your product well – check the size, fit, formulations, specifications, and more. Keep a close eye on the prices offered by other shopping sites like Walmart, Target, Ulta, Sephora, etc. for your respective products. Do not forget to come back and check the price on the Prime Day deals itself, as the prices usually majorly drop on Amazon during those days.

2. Set a Budget Beforehand

Do yourself a favor, and be a mindful shopper! Some of us might find pleasure in being a reckless spender, but when it comes to sales, it is always a good idea to set a budget beforehand and work accordingly to maximize the savings. Decide how much you are willing to spend on yourself, keeping in mind the deals. If you don’t set a budget, there is a chance that you might end up spending a lot more than you are supposed to. Thus, realistically limit yourself!

3. Have Your Wishlist Ready

We understand that you have been saving all those coveted items already on your wishlist, but it is not a bad idea to take a good look at them before the sale starts. We are sure that you won’t like to check the deals on mobile and purchase a makeup kit instead. Stick to the wishlist and take a good look at which ones are of utmost importance, after which, you can pick the second most important items followed by luxurious items to spoil yourself.

Advertisement

4. Set a Deal Notification Alert

Get a reminder right when the price drops during a sale, how cool is that? Well, you can now set a notification alert, and keep doing your regular stuff without frequently visiting the site. In this way, you will never miss out on great deals! Prime members are also allowed to set a deal-alert notification that facilitates a reminder every time a lightning deal takes place on their recently searched or viewed items. All you have to do is turn on the push notification to the available deals you have subscribed to.

5. Have the Right Credit Card Ready And Use Its Reward Points

You may not be aware of how much you can save by using the ‘right’ credit card for online shopping. Apart from giving you some alluring discounts, a credit card helps you earn bonus rewards on every purchase, extend warranties of your favorite products, and many more. However, picking the right credit card is as important as using its rewards to maximize savings. Furthermore, you will be surprised to know some cards can help you earn membership reward points.

6. Pick Products with Return Options

Making the right purchase may not always be possible, thus having the option of ‘return’ it is always a good idea. Many products come with an ‘exchange only’ option which makes it even more difficult when you don’t like the quality of the product itself. Plus, when Amazon is ensuring an easy and hassle-free return option, as a buyer, you should not refrain from availing it.

7. Keep an Eye on Invite-only Sales

If you are unaware of this still, let us tell you that Amazon has launched an ‘invitation only’ option, that you can avail during a sale. If the e-commerce platform allows consumers to avail the feature, the ‘Request Invite’ button will be shown in place of the ‘Add to Cart’ option. However, the unit quantity that you can purchase will be less. Now, if you are selected, you will be given an invitation via email. Not to miss, the early deals in the recent past have been somewhere around 25%-75%.

Advertisement

Conclusion

So, that’s it! You have now a truckload of ideas on where to begin for the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days while also learning how to maximize your savings! From beauty products to tech gadgets, this e-commerce giant offers thousands of eligible items at whopping discounts. However, don’t forget to get your Prime subscription on time before you begin. Go ahead and steal the deals that you have your eyes on!