A flashback to the Top 5 Cars Launched in 2021; From Mahindra XUV 700 to Tata Punch

The automobile industry faced several challenges in 2021, despite these problems, automakers were able to offer new offerings to the market. Many new vehicles have been introduced in India's automotive sector, ranging from SUVs to basic hatchbacks. The rise of personal mobility due to the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted auto sales, which is good news for the country's auto industry. However, to give you a refresher, our top 5 automobile launches for 2021 contain some of the most anticipated and significant launches.

Mahindra XUV 700

The Mahindra XUV 700 is the most anticipated introduction of 2021; it is the successor to the XUV 500, one of the most reliable SUVs on the market. Mahindra released this SUV in September of this year, and the waiting period for the car has grown to 18 months in just three months. The Advanced Driving Assist System (ADAS) on the Mahindra XUV 700 is a segment-first safety feature. Pilot assist, blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking camera, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and high beam assist are among the ADAS features. The mid-size SUV has flush-type door handles, a twin-display dashboard for the entertainment unit and instrument cluster, and auto-booster headlights, among other segment-first innovations.

There are two engine options available for the Mahindra XUV 700. 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines are available. The petrol engine produces 200PS power and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine produces 155 PS/360 Nm torque and 185 PS power/420 Nm torque. The SUV's price ranges from Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar

This year, Hyundai debuted the Alcazar, a seven-seater SUV that is essentially an enlarged Creta. It is longer and taller than the popular small SUV, with a wheelbase that is 150mm longer. Several new features have been integrated into Hyundai's 7-seater SUV, including an immersive 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, front row ventilated seats, air purifier, powered driver's seat, Bose premium sound system, and wireless charging for the first two rows in the six-seat variant.

The Alcazar is equipped with powerful 2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine, as well as a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. The petrol engine has 159 PS power and 191 pound-feet Nm of torque, while the diesel engine has 115 PS power and 250 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Alcazar has a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Astor

MG, a Chinese automaker, has launched the MG Astor, a compact SUV in India. The Astor is one of the most feature-rich small SUVs available in the market. Pilot-assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking are among the advanced safety features available on the MG Astor. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen entertainment system, connected car technology, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a personal AI assistant with a robot-head device.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine are both available in the MG Astor. The 1.5-litre engine makes 110 PS power and 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre turbo engine makes 140 PS power and 220 Nm of torque. The compact SUV's price ranges between Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N-Line

Hyundai's N-Line is a well-known performance-focused portfolio around the world, and with the arrival of the i20 N-Line in India, the brand has expanded its portfolio. The Hyundai i20 N-Line is now the most expensive mass-market hatchback in the market, yet the most cost-effective performance hatchback available.

The N-Line is a more performance-oriented variant of the ordinary i20, with a sportier engine, stiffer suspension, a redesigned exhaust with a louder and livelier voice, and a more weighted steering wheel. The Interior of the i20 N-line is integrated with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, an electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster, automated LED headlamps, Bose sound system, tyre pressure monitor, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, and six airbags are among the features.

The i20 N-line gets all its power from a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 120PS power and 172Nm. The i20 N-Line has priced at Rs 9.84 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai is selling this performance-oriented vehicle through select Hyundai dealerships.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch, which was just released in India, is Tata Motors' smallest vehicle. The Punch has a Harrier-inspired front end and SUV-like styling. The Tata Punch, which is based on the company's ALFA chassis, is small on the outside but roomy on the inside, and feature-loaded. Harman's 7-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch instrument cluster provide all of the necessary information. The Punch includes dual front airbags as standard equipment, as well as cruise control, push-button start, and two driving modes among other features.

It comes with a punchy 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The engine produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The Tata Punch price starts from Rs 5.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom).