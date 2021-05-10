A German researcher managed to hack into an AirTag. Is Apples AirTag still secure?

Apple's AirTags are the latest and the cheapest offering from Apple. They are cheaper and offer better features as compared to many other trackers of their size.

A German security researcher has managed to hack into Apple's AitTag and reprogrammed it to send the user to an alternative website instead of Apples found.apple.com. By doing so, he can send the falsified tracking details and send the user to a destination of his choosing. Yes, it does sound scary, but the hack is not an easy one. The hacker has the physically connect the device to a programmer and then program the onboard computer.

Apple holds customers data privacy as a primary function for all their devices. This primary function was made evident in the recent privacy updates by Apple. Companies like Facebook into trouble as they relied on user data for sending adverts to the user. Apple is yet to comment on this but will surely provide and fix, in an upcoming update.

Apple AirTag

AirTag will help you keep tag of your keys, bags and maybe even pets. The AirTags are completely encased in metal which can be engraved to user preference and there are a vast variety of colour options available for the covers. An AirTag can be located with the Find My app and Apple claims one year of battery life on a standard battery. The best part is that the battery is replaceable, so we don't have to replace the AirTag after the battery runs out.

Credits :Stack Smashing

