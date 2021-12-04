A Mysterious Oppo Smartphone with Model Number PESM10 Spotted on TENNA Certification Website

Oppo recently unveiled its Reno 7 series in China, and it appears that the company is developing new cellphones for the market. A new mystery cellphone with the model name PESM10 was spotted on the TENAA certification website in a recent leak, implying that the smartphone maker may introduce a new model. Other Oppo phones have also been revealed as a result of various leaks. The TENAA certification also discloses some of the certification's essential specifications as well as a glimpse of the certification's design.

Oppo PESM10 Specifications Revealed by TENAA Listing

The TENAA certification website showed that the device will run Android 11 with ColorOS 12. Although there isn't much information about the device.

The Oppo PESM10 is expected to come with a 6.56-inch punch-hole display that houses a single camera in the upper left corner. It also sports a dual-camera setup and a single LED flash on the rear. The camera module is rectangular in shape, with both cameras positioned vertically. The smartphone's camera system has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor, implying that it is a budget-midrange device. An 8MP sensor is indicated for the selfie camera.

The smartphone is said to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is also expected to be released in two more storage configurations, with 64GB and 128GB models. The smartphone has a 4,890mAh battery and is likely to allow fast charging, though the charging capacity is unknown at this time.

It isn't much else we know about the device right now, but we expect it to arrive in China soon, with a global launch following soon after. Although the brand has not announced any new smartphone for this year, it appears that this mystery smartphone will be released before the end of the year.

