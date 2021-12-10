Acer Aspire Vero Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core launched in India; Specs, price and more

Acer launched the Aspire Vero laptop in India with a 30 percent recycled plastic chassis that is also used in the keyboard and screen bezels. This laptop from Acer is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The device features a 15.6 IPS LCD display and it also has a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard. The all new Acer Aspire Vero offers power backup for up to 10 hours and it runs on Windows 11 Home edition. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Acer Aspire Vero Laptop.

Acer Aspire Vero Laptop: Specifications

Acer’s Aspire Vero features a 15.6 inch Full HD+ IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and is powered by 4.50 GHz quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 chipset, coupled with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The company has said that this laptop can support up to 12 GB RAM. It comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics support.

The laptop is built from post-consumer recycled plastic chassis that cuts down the carbon emissions by 21 percent. This material is also used in making the screen bezel and in the keycaps as well. This device features an HD webcam of 720 pixels that works with a hardware-based privacy switch. It includes a backlit keyboard and a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint reader.

The Acer Aspire Vero laptop carries a 3-cell 48 Whr battery under the hood that supports 65 W charging through an AC adapter. The battery offers a backup of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, one USB 3.1 port, One USB type-C port, one USB 3.2 port, one USB 2.0 port and Gigabit support.

Acer Aspire Vero Laptop: Price in India and Availability

The all new Acer Aspire Vero Laptop is priced at Rs 79,999 for 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The device will be available in Grey colour option in all Acer exclusive stores and authorised real stores.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.