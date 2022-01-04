Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 314 and Chromebook 315 launched; CES 2022

Acer launched three Chromebooks at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). The lineup includes Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314. The Chromebook Spin 513 has been designed for education, hybrid work, entertainment and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset while the Chromebook 315 and the Chromebook 314 are powered by the latest Intel chipsets. The all new Chromebook Spin 513 features a 13.5 inch display while the Chromebook 315 features a 15.6 inch anti-glare Full HD display. The Chromebook 314 comes with a 14 inch Full HD display. Let’s take a look at the specifications, pricing and availability of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513: Specifications

The all new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 features a 13.5 inch display with a screen resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The Chromebook Spin 513 can be transformed between four different usage modes. This device comes with Military durability standards (MIL-STD 810H) and it features a USB type-C port, Wi-Fi 6 and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Chromebook 315: Specifications

Acer’s Chromebook 315 features a 15.6 inch anti-glare Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and an optional touchscreen. The Chromebook sports an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad which is claimed to be made up of plastic waste. The device is likely to come with a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500, Pentium Silver N600 or the quad-core Celeron N5100 chipset. The Chromebook 315 packs up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity.

Acer Chromebook 314: Specifications

Acer’s Chromebook 314 sports a 14 inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and an anti-glare coating. It is expected to carry an Intel Celeron dual-core N4500, Pentium Silver N600 or a quad-core Celeron N5100 chipsets under the hood.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314: Price and availability

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 will be available in North America in June at a starting price of $599 which is roughly Rs 44,600 in Indian currency. The device will be available in the Middle East, Africa and Europe in April at a price of EUR 649 which is roughly Rs 54,600 in Indian currency.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will go on sale in North America in January and will be priced at $299 which is roughly Rs 22,300 while the Chromebook 314 will be available in North America from June at a price tag of $299 which is roughly Rs 22,300 in Indian currency.

The company is yet to announce the availability of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314 in India.

