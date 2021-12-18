Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book Launched in China with 11th Gen i7 Processor and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

For laptop and notebook makers, creators and artists are becoming a niche market. Acer has introduced a new ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book, a convertible laptop intended for graphic designers and artists on the go, after ASUS' announcement of a series of creator-centric laptops. Acer, the Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics business best known for its laptops, has announced the ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book, a convertible laptop in China for 10,999 yuan (about US$1700). The device bears the same name as the previous model, which was released in July 2020, but with a few improvements. Let’s take a deeper look at the specifications of Acer ConceptD3 Ezel’s features.

Acer ConceptD3 Ezel Features

Acer launched the convertible ConceptD 3 Ezel notebook yesterday, according to a report by ITHome. The laptop has a simple design and a 360-degree Ezel hinge. A dockable stylus pen with AES and ERM technology is included in the notebook, which is geared towards graphic designers and artists.

The Acer ConceptD3 Ezel comes with a 14-inch reversible screen with a 1080p IPS display. The display is Pantone certified and comes with touch functionality. The newly launched ConceptD 3 get all its power by a previous-generation Tiger Lake Core i7-11800H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

For connectivity, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an SD 7.0 Card reader, an Audio Combo Jack, HDMI 2.0 compatibility, Thunderbolt 4, and a Mini DisplayPort 1.4 are also included. An HD webcam is also available on the laptop.

The Acer Concept 3 Ezel features a simple design, a pure white magnesium alloy body, and an innovative coating technique that creates a lotus-like hydrophobic layer on the body's surface that resists dirt and damage. The body weighs 1.73 kg and is 17.9 millimetres thick.

Price and Availability

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel with the i7-11800H processor and the RTX 3050Ti is now only available in China, and Acer has not said whether it will be available elsewhere. The ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book comes in a white colour scheme and costs 10,999 yuan (approximately Rs 1,31,656) in China.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.