ADATA DDR5 RAM modules launched in India

ADATA Technology, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, mobile accessories, gaming products, electric power trains, and more has expanded its portfolio today in India with the launch of the new ADATA DDR5-4800 and XPG LANCER DDR5, the next-generation high-performance memory modules that is capable of reaching frequencies of up to 5200MT/s for the upcoming 12th Gen Intel platform.

As DDR5 memory modules will be available for the Intel 12th generation platform by the end of October, ADATA has conducted joint testing with motherboard brands AORUS, ASROCK, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ROG to ensure maximum compatibility and optimal performance.

ADATA DDR5-4800 speed, capacity, and reliability

According to the company, compared to the previous-generation memory modules, DDR5 greatly improves the overall PC performance by allowing more bandwidth to be allocated to each CPU core. It has a built-in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) that improves the overall energy efficiency, allowing higher frequencies of up to 4800MT/s with lower power than its predecessors.

The ADATA DDR5-4800 memory module is made from high-quality chips that have undergone strict testing and complies with JEDEC and RoHS standards for the utmost quality and reliability. It is also equipped with an Error Correcting Code (ECC) technology for high-precision data transmissions and enhanced reliability.

XPG LANCER and LANCER RGB DDR5

Made with high-quality ICs and PCBs, the XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 raises the bar for gaming memory with uncompromised performance and reliability in overclocking. The XPG LANCER DDR5 also supports the latest Intel XMP 3.0 for an easy performance boost in the frequency of up to 5200MT/s on CL38 CAS latency with just a few simple clicks.

The built-in Power Management IC (PMIC) enables high frequencies to be achieved with lower power requirements than the previous generation DDR4 while enhancing the stability on the power delivery so you can experience the most of DDR5 with peace of mind.

Aside from the impressive performance, it also comes with an Error Correcting Code (ECC) that helps to correct errors automatically in real-time, which provides increased stability and reliability for enterprise-class computer systems. Users can also customize the RGB lighting effects on the XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 easily through the RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands, choosing from different effects available or syncing the lightings with their favorite tunes via Music Mode – everything can be customized to their hearts content!