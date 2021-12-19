Adidas' first NFT earnings reach $23 million

Adidas' first foray into the NFT market appears to have been a success. According to The Block, the collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney, and Punks netted more than $23 million in Ethereum between a $15.5 million "Early Access" phase and a $7.5 million general sale. Despite a hiccup that caused Adidas to halt early transactions, the drop netted nearly 30,000 NFTs.

The figure may not seem large for such a well-known brand, but Adidas made the equivalent of $538.4 million in profit during its most recent quarter — $23 million of which came from a limited-run digital release. More sales like this could help Adidas' bottom line while also elevating NFTs to levels of hype previously reserved for sneakers.

As a result, there's a good chance you'll see more NFT releases, as well as increased involvement in metaverses. Not that Adidas has much of a choice. Nike purchased RTFKT specifically to expand its involvement with NFTs and metaverse collectibles such as shoes, and Adidas risks losing ground if it does not count as one of its most visible competitors.

If you want a quick recap on What are NFTs?

NFTs are short form for 'Non-fungible Tokens', a digital token that is created using blockchain technology and attached to a work of art (Or any original content) that can be anything from artwork, picture, video, music, website or even a GIF. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be exchanged, replaced or are not divisible.

An NFT token linked to a work of art verifies its authenticity and assigns ownership to the creator. Anyone can make an NFT of their art form, but this does not guarantee a sure-fire sale on the NFT marketplace. The art form must be one-of-a-kind and appealing to the digital spectrum's masses.

As a result, they are one-of-a-kind assets that cannot be replaced, and they are verified and sustained using blockchain technology. To read more about it Read our article on Decoding NFTs

