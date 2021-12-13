Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express, Simplifies its powerful editing tools for starters

Adobe recognises that there is a larger audience of would-be creators than full-fledged professionals, so it's releasing a new app that aims to make some of its more powerful tools available to them. The app, dubbed Creative Cloud Express, provides basic versions of the image and video editing tools, allowing users to work with layers, AI effects, and a large font library, all while using a simplified interface.

“A lot of people need something simple and more accessible, and these customers are increasingly content-first and more focused on outcomes than process,” Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer, tells The Verge. Creative Cloud Express is designed so new users don’t have to “endure the learning curve” of Adobe’s more capable tools like Photoshop and can quickly make something that looks good.

The app appears to be aimed at social media managers, small business owners, and anyone else who needs to promote something but isn't a graphic design expert.

You can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates for various purposes when you first open it, including a flier, a Facebook post, an Instagram storey, a YouTube thumbnail, a restaurant menu, and a book cover.

You'll be able to customise all of the features of a template once you've chosen one. In a short demo video sent to The Verge, an Adobe product manager demonstrated how to adjust the text, import new assets from Adobe's stock image library, and add animation. One clever feature removed the background from a stock photo, allowing the image to focus solely on the subject.

The app is free to download at first, but additional features, such as access to Adobe Stock images, are available for a $9.99 monthly subscription (which is also included for existing Creative Cloud subscribers). It'll be available on iOS, Android, and the web starting today.

This launch, according to Belsky, is a first step toward making accessible versions of all of Adobe's most powerful tools. "I hope I can tell my teams," Belsky says, "that whatever you do that's amazing for After Effects or Premiere Pro, find a light and accessible version of it that might be accessible to everyone else and start delivering innovation that everyone can access, rather than just the creative pros."