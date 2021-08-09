Agri-tech startups helping farmers to grow good and maintain profits on crop sales

Agriculture is the backbone of the country over 70 percent of Indian households are still dependent on farming; the sector holds a huge potential for agri-tech startups. The agriculture sector in India is suffering from a variety of problems like the use of outdated equipment, improper infrastructure, and farmers unable to access a wider range of markets with ease while making limited profits on crop sales. Proper infrastructure and supply chain management are the more pressing concerns.

With improvements in areas of technology, digitization and startup culture growing rapidly, many new players are entering the Indian startup ecosystem. Below are some startups that come with some amazing solutions to help farmers in growing.



Aqgromalin



Aqgromalin is a company that aims to supplement the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms. It makes access easier for various agricultural implements and technology. Incepted in 2019, the company is based in Tamil Nadu and has strong operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Backed by technology, the company offers innovative growth ideas to farmers in the areas of – Agriculture, Aquaculture, Animal Husbandry, and Insect farming. It provides supplement incomes for existing farmers especially small tract holders by offering them a variety of growing options. Its buyback policy ensures farmers that they get a fair price for their produce hence improving their trust in the system. Access to information, Machinery, Credit, and Materials are made at a single point which makes lives better and profitable for farmers.



Ecozen Solution



This agritech startup was founded in 2010. The startup develops technology-enabled products to strengthen the farm-to-fork value chain of perishables, with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable development. Based in Pune, Ecozen has developed two products so far – Ecofrost, a portable cold room that maintains the low temperature, and Ecotron, a pump controller for irrigation. Both are solar-powered.



Barton Breeze





Barton Breeze is a commercial hydroponic farm specialist, using controlled sustainable technology and modern farming techniques, to create highly productive agri-models for the new-age farmer. Barton Breeze sets up fully automated hydroponic farms using its in-built technologies to grow clean and pesticide-free vegetables. Barton implements Artificial Intelligence and IoT (Internet of things) for productivity. Software is developed where a device is clipped on the leaves and stem of each plant. The software is connected to the computers and informs the user when a particular plant needs more nutrients or minerals.



BharatAgri



BharatAgri is a farming technology platform where they work with farmers directly. BharatAgri follows the mission of bridging the gap between technology and agriculture in India with a vision to reach out to maximum Indian farmers. They support farmers to “Grow Efficient, Grow More” through the systematic implementation of scientific techniques by providing critical information at appropriate times and regular monitoring.



Fasal



Fasal is a Bengaluru based agri-tech platform founded in 2018. It is an AI-powered platform for the agricultural ecosystem. It records a variety of growing conditions on the farm and then uses artificial intelligence and data science to make on-farm predictions, before delivering the insights anywhere on any device including Android, iOS, tablets and the web.