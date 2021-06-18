Airtel broadband unlimited recharge plans; all tariffs from Rs 499 to Rs 3,999 detailed

Airtel is offering unlimited download and upload speeds, free local and STD calling to all networks, and subscription to various OTT services with its broadband service plans.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, provides a number of services to its users. The company offers its calling services with prepaid and postpaid plans, high-speed broadband, DTH (direct to home) service, and Airtel payments bank. Amongst them all, the brand’s Xstream fiber is one of the most popular services among its subscribers in the country. The brand provides high-speed internet in major cities of India via its Xstream fiber broadband service.

Airtel is offering its broadband service at a monthly plan of as low as Rs 499, which goes up to Rs 3,999 for the most expensive plan, which offers the best speed. So if you are planning to buy a connection to Airtel’s broadband service, then these are all the unlimited recharge plans of the Airtel broadband service.

Airtel broadband Rs 499 monthly plan

This is the most affordable plan from the Airtel broadband service in the country. Priced at just Rs 499, this tariff provides unlimited downloads and uploads with a speed of up to 40Mbps per month. In addition, you get unlimited local and STD calls to all networks across the country. The same tariff also provides you Airtel Xstream service that provides access to movies and TV shows, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy.

Airtel broadband Rs 799 monthly plan

While the most basic Rs 499 Airtel broadband plan offers 40Mbps speed, the Rs 799 monthly tariff for the same service offers up to 100Mbps of download and upload speeds. The other benefits of this plan including calling and subscription to OTT services is the same as the Rs 499 pack.

Airtel broadband Rs 999 monthly plan

Airtel starts providing access to additional out-of-house OTT services from its Rs 999 broadband plan. Apart from Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, this tariff offers subscribers free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar services. As for the internet speed, this pack offers downloads and upload speeds of up to 200Mbps. This tariff from Airtel is dubbed the Entertainment broadband plan.

Airtel broadband Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 monthly plans

Lastly, both of the Airtel Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 monthly broadband plans provide access to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. The former is called Ultra pack, while the latter is dubbed the VIP plan as it is the most expensive broadband tariff from the company. The Rs 1,499 plan offers up to 300Mbps of download and upload speeds, while the Rs 3,999 plan provides a whopping speed of up to 1Gbps. Similar to the other plans, these tariffs also offer unlimited local and STD calls to all networks.

It’s worth mentioning that the aforementioned Airtel broadband plans are for the Delhi region. Their price could slightly vary in other locations. Notably, you can also get one of these plans with a free DTH Xstream Box while opting for the Airtel broadband service.

Credits :Airtel

