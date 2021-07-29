Airtel most affordable plan is now Rs 79; smart move by telco

Bharti Airtel has once again revised its prepaid recharge plan in order to stay in the competition with other competitors in the market. Fortunately, there are not too many players in the Indian telecom market except Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, and Vi (Vodafone Idea). According to the reports, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 49 plan and replaced it with Rs 79prepaid plan. The replacement of the new plan will be implemented on a pan India basis from July 29th. Let’s have a closer look at the new plan.

Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan

A week back Airtel decided to discontinue the Rs 49 prepaid plan. The Rs 49 pack used to come with Rs 38.52 Talktime and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days. The company has revised the prepaid and postpaid plans portfolio and also removed the Rs 749 family postpaid plan. Long story short, Airtel users will not be able to avail of Rs 49 and Rs 749 plans moving forward.

Telco has replaced the affordable Rs 49 plan with a Rs 79 prepaid plan that comes with benefits like Talktime of Rs 64, 1 paisa per second local and national calling rates, 106 minutes free outgoing calls, along with 200MB of data for a validity of 28 days.

The telco has ditched one of the most affordable prepaid recharge plans months after introducing the Rs 49 recharge and doubled the benefits of the Rs 79 prepaid plan. It seems Airtel knows things and does everything precisely, without affecting the users.

WE don’t know if it's a good move or not, but the users are left with no other options. It seems that telcos have steadily hiked the price of the plan and in the past several months Jio has been noticed making some important changes and replacements in its prepaid plan portfolio. It seems the telco war is settling down and all the telecom operators are planning to make some profit.