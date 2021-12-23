Airtel Payments Bank provides year-end cashback and offers to its customers

New Year is around the corner and we are about to say goodbye to 2021, and what’s better than with some more savings on your online shopping, or travel reservations for your next trip or bill payments. To begin the New Year with exciting news, Airtel Payments Bank is offering multiple cashback and discount offers and deals for its users across various verticals.



The offers can be availed across shopping at leading e-commerce platforms, for travel, entertainment, and health sector, and recharges and bill payments, through the Airtel Thanks app. We have listed the best offers which you can avail of as the validity expires on 31 December 2021.



Year-end shopping

Airtel Payments Bank users can enjoy flat Rs 50 cashback on their transaction of minimum Rs 1000 on Amazon.in. The Bank is also offering big savings for first-time users of Airtel Payments Bank on Myntra. Users will receive a cashback of Rs 200 on their transaction of a minimum of Rs 2000.



Entertainment, travel, and Dining

First-time users of the PVR App can avail of Rs 110 off using the promo code - AIR110 while paying via Airtel Payments Bank. The offer is valid on tickets and food and beverages purchased through the PVR mobile app, with a minimum transaction value of Rs 400.

The offers brought comfort for people traveling during the year-end. Users can book their train tickets and avail 10% discount. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction value of Rs 300 and could be availed two times during the offer period. The company is also offering 15% cashback (up to Rs 150) on Domino's. Offer valid on transaction of minimum value of Rs 600.



For easier bill payments and recharges

Users can get flat Rs 20 cashback on electricity bill payments of 800 and above by making the payment through Airtel Payments Bank. In addition, users will get flat Rs 40 cashback on their transaction of Rs 700 or above, while paying their Airtel post-paid mobile bill.

Along with the mobile payment, users will get a cashback offer of Rs 40 for the payment of Airtel broadband/landline bills. The offer is valid only on transactions of Rs 800 and above.

The Bank is also offering flat Rs 10 cashback for prepaid users. Users can avail of the offer on their first prepaid recharge of Rs 149 and above.