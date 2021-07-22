Alexa gets a new companion called Ziggy; here’s to activate him

Amazon the company behind the development of worldwide popular Alexa AI is silent making some significant changes with Alexa. The company has started rolling out a new masculine voice option virtual assistant Alexa. The new masculine-sounding is named Ziggy and users can trigger the virtual assistant by calling it Ziggy like Ziggy what’s the weather today, Ziggy find a good restaurant near me and more. According to the company, the new voice option was added recently along with the announcement for new celebrity voices like Shaq and Melissa McCarthy.

Welcome Ziggy the new voice for Echo

However, it seems that the existence of Ziggy was unnoticed until folks at The Ambient shared some samples of the new voice. Do note that the Ziggy wake is added to the existing Alexa, Computer, Echo, and Amazon. You can head to the settings option and make the changes to activate the new masculine-sounding wake word.

According to the company, you can also switch between the Original and new voice. Alexa is widely loved by users and it might take some time for users to adopt the new masculine-sounding Ziggy. You can switch between Alexa and Ziggy by asking Alexa to “change your voice” and choose the new wake word and vice-versa.

“That’s right folks, get ready for the vocal stylings of this nasal midwestern gal!” said Melissa McCarthy. “I am so excited to join the Alexa family. It’s been such a fun experience working on this project. I hope you all enjoy all my dad jokes! Fun fact—if you hear a slide whistle, it’s my personal one that I brought with me to the recording studio!”

These new options have already started rolling out to customers in the U.S. starting July 15. The new celebrity personalities are available for purchase for USD 4.99 each. Amazon introduced the feminine-sounding Alexa back when it first launched the Echo device, ever since Alexa has become the iconic voice of the Echo devices and this is the first time the company has bought something new in terms of voice command.