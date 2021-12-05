Alexa smart speakers become smarter with new additions

For a long time, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant has offered 'Routines,' which allow users to create multi-step automations that can be activated by a voice prompt or other triggers (similar to Google Assistant routines and Apple Shortcuts). Water running and appliances beeping is now available as sound-based triggers in Alexa routines.

"We've added Water Running and Appliance Beeping as two new sounds that customers can use to kick off Alexa Routines," Amazon wrote in its latest Alexa Monthly Roundup.

Set a Routine, for example, to have Alexa send you a notification when your washer beeps to indicate that your laundry is finished. Alternatively, have Alexa remind you to turn off the sink if the kids forget to turn it off after brushing their teeth."

You can set up some interesting automations with this if you have an Echo smart speaker (or something else with Alexa). If you set up AutoVoice, you can have local automated tasks run on your phone based on sounds detected by an Alexa speaker, or you can have a light in your home flash when an oven timer expires. The possibilities are almost limitless.

Devices with ultrasound motion detection (4th Gen Echo and 4th Gen Echo Dot) can now activate Alexa routines based on motion, or lack thereof, according to the same announcement. If you have a compatible Echo and a smart thermostat, for example, you can set the thermostat to turn off when no one is in the room. If you want to have these automations perform actions on an Android device, they should be able to integrate with Tasker AutoVoice.

Customers of Amazon Pharmacy can now use Alexa to request a prescription refill using a voice command ("Alexa, refill my medications"). When your medications arrive, the digital assistant will notify you. You can even ask Alexa to connect you to an Amazon Pharmacy representative if you need help with your prescription status, account, or billing.

In the United States, Amazon has completed the rollout of Conversation Mode to the third-generation Echo Show 10. This feature allows you to initiate a conversation with Alexa without having to say the wake word each time. When you say "Alexa, join the conversation," a blue border appears around the device's screen, indicating the start of an uninterrupted conversation.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.