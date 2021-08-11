Alia Bhatt collaborates with Samsung for the Galaxy Unpacked event

Alia Bhatt collaborates with Samsung for the Galaxy Unpacked event
Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to be collaborating with Samsung India for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is all set to launch its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. The South tech giant has scheduled the launch event at 7:30 PM IST today and it seems Alia Bhatt is going to be a part of the event. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

Alia has retweeted the Samsung India post which teases a video of the BTS band hinting that the boy band is going to be a part of the launch. In her retweet, Alia mentioned that “Good is NEVER enough! Great is better” the tweet also comes with a hashtag #collab which makes it obvious to understand that she is collaborating with the BTS band. It seems it would be interesting to see Alia Bhatt’s collaboration with BTS. Let’s see what else Samsung is planning for the Galaxy Unpacked event.

 

 

According to the company, the Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to kick off today at 7:30 PM IST. The South Korean tech giant is going to live stream the entire launch event on the official website, Facebook handles, and YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream from the given below embedded link. This is the second Galaxy Unpacked event for the company, the first one was held in January when the company launched the Galaxy S21 series.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,35,000 for its base variant with 256GB of native storage. The phone will be available in Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver colour models.
What will be the display features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable main screen on the inside. On the outside, the smartphone will have a 6.2-inch cover display.
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at the starting price tag of 1,099 Euros (~Rs 96,300). The smartphone is said to be offered in Phantom Black, Cream, and Lavender colour variants.
