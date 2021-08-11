Alia Bhatt collaborates with Samsung for the Galaxy Unpacked event

Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to be collaborating with Samsung India for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is all set to launch its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. The South tech giant has scheduled the launch event at 7:30 PM IST today and it seems Alia Bhatt is going to be a part of the event. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

Alia has retweeted the Samsung India post which teases a video of the BTS band hinting that the boy band is going to be a part of the launch. In her retweet, Alia mentioned that “Good is NEVER enough! Great is better” the tweet also comes with a hashtag #collab which makes it obvious to understand that she is collaborating with the BTS band. It seems it would be interesting to see Alia Bhatt’s collaboration with BTS. Let’s see what else Samsung is planning for the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to the company, the Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to kick off today at 7:30 PM IST. The South Korean tech giant is going to live stream the entire launch event on the official website, Facebook handles, and YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream from the given below embedded link. This is the second Galaxy Unpacked event for the company, the first one was held in January when the company launched the Galaxy S21 series.