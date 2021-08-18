Alia Bhatt had signed up with Samsung for Galaxy Z Fold Series; Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung India has announced its partnership with popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung's most powerful and premium foldable smartphones, come with an array of more optimized foldable experiences allowing consumers to unfold newer experiences. From the iconic design to the immersive large-screen experience, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch and play.

Alia Bhatt new face of Samsung India

“Alia’s qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

According to Walia, research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone. "Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are an amalgamation of cutting edge technology, style and premium looks," he added further.

Speaking about the association, Alia Bhatt stated, “I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through.”

“The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth. I am really excited for the campaign to break, now. I think Samsung has a strong presence and it is a very trusted brand. It is a pleasure to be a part of their journey while adding a little to my own,” Alia Bhatt added.

Over the course of next few days, weeks and months, Alia Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations. We have already noticed few tweets from Alia's official Twitter handel regarding the Samsung foldable smartphones, it would be interesting to see which one Alia prefers the most.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India. Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. That’s why Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are being offered at attractive prices in India