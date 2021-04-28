All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event April 2021. Introduces Galaxy book pro, 360 & Odyssey

Samsung Unveils the most Powerful Galaxy. The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book 360. Additional, Samsung also released the updated variants of The Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey

Two days ago, we informed you about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021. Yes, this is Samsung's third unpacked event for the year 2021. The April event just aired a few hours back. In case you missed it. We have you covered.

Samsung unveiled four laptops in today event, The Galaxy Book 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Updated Galaxy Book and the updated Galaxy Book Odyssey. Let's talk about each of these devices.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Galaxy Book Pro and the Pro look very 2021, with their sleek design and premium finishes. Samsung has developed these laptops, with mobility as a core function. The Pro and the Pro 360 are available in 13in and 15in display sizes. Both these models now sport gorgeous OLED displays incorporating Samsung's low blue light technology(very useful for long low light working hours). The Pro 360 as the name suggests get a 360 screen and supports S-pen which comes bundled in the package. Both the laptops get improved scissors keys with 1mm travel which offer a better tactile feel over the previous generation of laptops.

Samsung has closely worked with Microsoft and Intel in the designs of these laptops. They come powered with Intels 11th Gen Evo processors which give the best performance while keeping power consumption to the minimum. For connectivity, there is WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, Micro Sd card slot and HDMI outputs. The Pro 360 is the only one of the two that supports 5G. Samsung claims a battery back up of 20 hrs for video playback and 16hrs for gaming and multitasking. According to Samsung, both laptops weigh in at around 1Kg respectively.

Though the Pro and the Pro 360 are packed with neat features such as noise-cancelling mics and 5G connectivity. They both come with a 720p webcam which is a bummer in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is priced at $999

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is priced at &1199

Samsung Galaxy Book & Galaxy Book Odyssey

The 2021 Galaxy Book gets an updated CPU over the 2020 model. The Galaxy book now comes with 11th Gen Intel CPU's and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey comes powered by an 11th Gen Tiger Laks CPU and RTX 3050 Ti graphic card.

The Galaxy Book is priced at $649

The Galaxy Book Odyssey is proced at $1399

Credits :Samsung Global

