Alleged Honor 60 Series Seen on 3C Listing, Expected to Launch in December

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:29 PM IST  |  985
   
Alleged Honor 60 Series Seen on 3C Listing, Expected to Launch in December
Alleged Honor 60 Series Seen on 3C Listing, Expected to Launch in December
Advertisement

Honor seems to be working on a new smartphone and preparing to introduce its new premium smartphone line. With the debut of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite, the firm recently announced the Honor 50 series for the global market. The Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 662 SoCs are used in the two devices. The Honor 50 series' successor appears to be coming sooner than predicted. The Honor 60 series is expected to be released in China soon.

WHY LAB, a Chinese tipster, claims that the Honor 60 series will be announced in December. The image given by the tipster shows the rear design of the Honor 60 series. It looks that dual-camera rings, similar to the Honor 50 trio, will be retained. The series is expected to comprise the Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro, and Honor 60 SE.

probable_honor_60_series_seen_on_3c_listing_expected_to_launch_in_december_1.jpg

Alleged Honor 60 Series 3C listing

A probable Honor 60 series smartphone is featured on the 3C certification website ahead of the launch. Let's have a look at the Honor 60 series specifications and other information disclosed by the online certification listing.

Honor has not yet announced a release date for the Honor 60 series. Meanwhile, the device is labelled with the model number GIA-AN00 on the 3C certification page. The listing on 3C discloses the next Honor smartphone's fast charging specifications. The device will charge at a 66W charging rate. The charging speed of the device is the same as that of the existing Honor 50 series.

alleged_honor_60_series_seen_on_3c_listing_expected_to_launch_in_december.jpg

The smartphones are expected to make their debut in China on December 1. However, the corporation has not yet finalised a launch date. So far, information on the basic model has suggested that the gadget will have a pill-shaped camera cutout in the upper left corner of the display. On the back, it will have a quad-camera configuration. The phones are claimed to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 870 SoC. If accurate, it would be a significant improvement over the current model's Snapdragon 778G SoC.

To refresh your memory, the Honor 50 and 50 Pro were powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Honor 50 SE was powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset. Hopefully, the Honor 60 will have an upgraded chipset and cameras.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

What’s the expected launch date of Honor 60 series?
The Honor 60 Series smartphones are expected to make their debut in China on December 1.
What is the price of Honor 50 and 50 Lite?
The Honor 50 is available in two versions: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for EUR 529 (roughly Rs 46,000) and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for EUR 599 (approx. Rs 52,000).
What are the camera specifications of the Honor 50?
Honor 50 boasts a quad camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At front a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.
Advertisement
Credits:

Comments
User Avatar