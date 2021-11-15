Alleged Honor 60 Series Seen on 3C Listing, Expected to Launch in December

Honor seems to be working on a new smartphone and preparing to introduce its new premium smartphone line. With the debut of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite, the firm recently announced the Honor 50 series for the global market. The Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 662 SoCs are used in the two devices. The Honor 50 series' successor appears to be coming sooner than predicted. The Honor 60 series is expected to be released in China soon.

WHY LAB, a Chinese tipster, claims that the Honor 60 series will be announced in December. The image given by the tipster shows the rear design of the Honor 60 series. It looks that dual-camera rings, similar to the Honor 50 trio, will be retained. The series is expected to comprise the Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro, and Honor 60 SE.

Alleged Honor 60 Series 3C listing

A probable Honor 60 series smartphone is featured on the 3C certification website ahead of the launch. Let's have a look at the Honor 60 series specifications and other information disclosed by the online certification listing.

Honor has not yet announced a release date for the Honor 60 series. Meanwhile, the device is labelled with the model number GIA-AN00 on the 3C certification page. The listing on 3C discloses the next Honor smartphone's fast charging specifications. The device will charge at a 66W charging rate. The charging speed of the device is the same as that of the existing Honor 50 series.

The smartphones are expected to make their debut in China on December 1. However, the corporation has not yet finalised a launch date. So far, information on the basic model has suggested that the gadget will have a pill-shaped camera cutout in the upper left corner of the display. On the back, it will have a quad-camera configuration. The phones are claimed to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 870 SoC. If accurate, it would be a significant improvement over the current model's Snapdragon 778G SoC.

To refresh your memory, the Honor 50 and 50 Pro were powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Honor 50 SE was powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset. Hopefully, the Honor 60 will have an upgraded chipset and cameras.

