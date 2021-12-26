Alleged Realme GT2 or Realme GT Neo2s spotted on Geekbench listing

Realme is gearing up to launch the new flagship phone on January 4th in the home country China. The company is expected to unveil the Realme GT2 Pro. The pro variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it's said to go live in three variants including a base model, a Master Edition, and a camera-focused one. In the last couple of weeks, we have had numerous leaks and rumours suggesting that the handset will arrive with model number RMX3300and now it has been reported that the company is planning to launch another phone with model number RMX3310 dubbed as the Realme GT2 or Realme GT Neo2s. The smartphone has been listed on Geekbench listing revealing some of the vital information about the phone. Let’s have a closer look at the listing.

Realme GT2 or Realme GT Neo2s Geekbench Listing

According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme smartphone is listed with model number RMX3310, but the listing didn’t mention the moniker of the phone. According to the Gizmochina report, the handset might be launched as Realme GT2 or Realme GT Neo2s. Furthermore, the listing confirmed that the smartphone has managed to score 1125 points in single-core and 3278 points in the multiple-core test of Gekkbench 5.

As per the Geekbench 5 listing, the upcoming alleged Realme GT2 or Realme GT Neo2s is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 12GB of RAM which seems to be customized with the Realme UI 3.0. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the specification of the phone.

Going with the TENAA listing, the Realme GT2 is tipped to launch with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The listing also confirmed that the device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is said to feature a 16megapixel front camera setup and at the back, it will arrive fitted with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this piece of information with a grain of salt and wait for the official launch.

Source