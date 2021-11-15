Alleged Xiaomi 12 Series and Redmi K50 Series Smartphones Model Number Leaked, Ahead of Launch

For a few weeks, rumours concerning the Xiaomi 12 series and Redmi K50 series have been circulating on the internet. Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi are gearing up to release the next series of premium smartphones. These smartphones will be available as part of the Xiaomi 12 series and the Redmi K50 series. The model numbers of these two series smartphones, as well as several unknown Xiaomi products, have appeared on the Internet ahead of the introduction.

Alleged Xiaomi 12 Series and Redmi K50 Series

A Weibo user going by the handle Panda is Bald revealed the claimed model numbers and processors powering Xiaomi and Redmi's next high-end smartphones. He also revealed information regarding four unidentified gadgets.

Beginning with the Xiaomi 12 series, the leak indicates that the portfolio will include (at least) three variants:

Standard Xiaomi 12 (model number L2)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (model number L1a)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra (model number L1)

In addition, the Redmi K50 lineup is rumoured to comprise four smartphones, the names of which are not mentioned in this leak.

Redmi L10 (probably Redmi K50)

Redmi L10a (presumably Redmi K50 Pro)

Redmi L11 (presumably Redmi K50 Pro+)

Redmi L11r (likely to be a Lite variant of K50 Series)

Apart from this, as many as four Xiaomi smartphones are set to be released. Their model numbers and CPUs are listed below:

L9 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+)

L9b (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+)

L3 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 6.3-inch)

L3a (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870)

The smartphone with the product codes L9 and L9b have recently been rumoured to be part of the Xiaomi 12 Lite series. However, the tipper does mention it. The 6.3-inch screen size of the L3 suggests that it could be a long-rumoured clamshell foldable smartphone, while the L3a could be a version of the same device.

Furthermore, the top-of-the-line editions of both the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 series are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's next Snapdragon 898 chipset, which is set to be released in the first week of December. If the debut takes place in December, we may expect to learn more about the upcoming Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones soon. Until then, take this information with a grain of salt.

