Amazfit focused on making smart products that empower people says Jacob Jin, Director of South Asia

Amazfit company is known for offering a plethora of premium segment wearable and smartwatches. The company has recently launched a new series of smartwatches in the country with an array of features and specifications. To know more about the company we had an exclusive interaction with Jacob Jin, Director of South Asia, Amazfit. The email interaction has revealed some of the important information regarding the brand and its strategies for 2022. Let’s have a closer look at the interaction.

The first question I asked Jacob was regarding the beliefs and principles that Amazfit adheres to while innovating new products?

On which he replied saying, “We believe that through the power of science and technology, there are endless possibilities in life to be explored. We intended to make smart products that encourage people to live positively by allowing them to unleash their passion and potential. Amazfit believes in quality above quantity; we avoid performing any short-term stimulation in terms of price and products, and our prime focus is always on our own research and development and manufacturing.”

Going forward I asked him about the product lines and services does Amazfit cater to the needs of their customers?

“The assortment of smartwatches is tailored to specific audiences based on their preferences. We have the Bip Series for basics, the GTR Series for fashion and classic oriented, the GTS Series for fashion and style, Neo for the retro audience, and T-Rex Series for fitness and travel enthusiasts,” Jacob replied.

Talking about the 2022 plans I asked him regarding the plans and strategies for market growth in 2022?

On which Jacob claimed that the company is focused on making smart products that empower people to live better by letting them express their desire and ability. “To bring emerging technology, products, and designs to market, the company is always exploring and analyzing the demands and standards of individuals,” he added.

The company has recently redesigned its brand logo and tagline. To know more about it, I asked him about the idea behind the revamp?

“Amazfit is a premium smart wearable technology brand from Zepp Health that was established in September 2015. Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game," and the brand is driven to encourage more people to live their passions and express their active spirits by offering a variety of smartwatches and bands from daily to adventure sports usage, as well as additional smart hardware related to sports and health, such as TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Amazfit offers consumers a variety of customizable wearable and user experiences with its rich hardware components,” Jacob replied.

We are in an era where smartwatches and their real-time usability create the perfect appeal. It allows people to receive vital information and notifications tailored to them, all while remaining hands-free! It serves as that efficient and ideal personal companion that respects your privacy and assists you in getting through the day without being overbearing. With this said, hope you have gained more knowledge about the company and what it's going to do in the future.