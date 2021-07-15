Amazfit GTR 2 LTE with calling support goes official; coming to major markets soon

The latest smartwatch from the brand allows you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, thanks to the e-SIM support onboard.

Last year in December, Xiaomi-backed Huami introduced the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch in India. Now, the company has just launched the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE version, but this time for the global markets initially. The latest smartwatch from the brand allows you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist, thanks to the e-SIM support onboard. Design and hardware-wise, the new Amazfit GTR 2 LTE offers a similar set of specifications as the earlier non-LTE variant of the same.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE specs and features

While the earlier Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch offered voice calling only over Bluetooth, the new GTR 2 LTE lets you make calls without the requirement of a compatible phone. Thanks to the e-SIM support, a microphone, and a speaker onboard the device, you can simply make calls on the go on your wrist. Notably, similar to the original Amazfit GTR 2, the new GTR 2 LTE also has over 90 sports modes, more than 50 watch faces, and more.

Talking about the other features, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, which offers a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Notably, the device has a scratch-resistant coating and a round screen with 326ppi density. The wearable is fitted with a heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen SpO2 monitoring sensor. The smartwatch has 3GB of native storage to let you store music and listen to it on the go. Apart from the e-SIM connectivity, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE has Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 2.4GHz band Wi-Fi, and GPS. The device is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, and comes with a 471mAh battery.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE pricing and availability

Coming to the pricing, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE has been priced at €249, which roughly translates to Rs 21,900 in the Indian currency. The new Amazfit smartwatch will be initially available in European markets like Spain and Germany at some point this quarter. The wearable will be sold via the brand’s website as well as on the e-commerce portal Amazon.

Apart from the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE, the PowerBuds Pro ANC earbuds also launched

In addition to the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE smartwatch, the company has also launched a pair of truly wireless earbuds with health monitoring features. Called the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro, the audio accessory comes with a built-in heart rate sensor, which monitors your heart rate during workout sessions. The new earbuds from the company are priced at $149.99 (~Rs 11,200), and will be available to pre-order in the US starting today.

What is the price of the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE? The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE has been priced at €249 (~Rs 21,900). The new Amazfit smartwatch will be initially available in the European markets like Spain and Germany. What are the health features of the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE? The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is fitted with a heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen SpO2 monitoring sensor. The device is capable of monitoring multiple sports activities and your sleeping habits. What is the price of the Amazfit Bip U in India? The Amazfit Bip U is a budget smartwatch that comes with a heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The wearable is priced at just Rs 3,999 in India.

