Amazfit is all set to Launch of Zepp Z smartwatch on July 20th

Zepp Z comes with an always-on display and the handy health key will allow users to access health metrics instantly.

Amazfit, the smartwatch brand in India is celebrating its three years of success in the Indian market. The brand introduced Bluetooth calling features in smartwatches for the first time in India and with innovations like PAI and ALEXA Amazfit focussed on connecting your world with health and technology. To celebrate the occasion Zepp Health is launching Zepp Z on 20th July 2021 in India.

Just in case you don’t know, Zepp is a brand focused on digital health management, and the company is all set to launch the Zepp Z smartwatch in India. Zepp’s upcoming fitness band is powered by 15 days of battery life, can track and analyze health markers and all fitness activities. Equipped with a RISC-V wearable chip, the Zepp Z helps people take control of their physical and mental well being, and improve their quality of life.



Zepp Z Features



Zepp Z comes with an always-on display and the handy health key will allow users to access health metrics instantly. The display comes with 326 ppi which vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-colour spectrum. The Zepp Z also offers over 50 watch faces and you can even upload your own photos for an even more personalized experience.





On the sensor part it comes with BioTracker 2 PPG, and OxygenBeats. These sensors are capable of monitoring blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. Real-time data can be viewed on the watch and recorded via the Zepp App, so you can track your SpO2 level and see short- and long-term changes. Its BioTrackerTM 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors your heart rate and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts.



The Zepp Z features the PAI Health Assessment System that converts user’s health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics, to help you easily understand your physical state.

It also monitors your sleep status through the deep, light and REM sleep periods. It provides a sleep quality score and insights for improvement. The Zepp Z monitors your stress levels, no matter what kind of day you've had, the watch helps you understand when you need to relax.

Thanks to 5 ATM certification the fitness tracker is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Besides it comes with 90 Sports mode that includes outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical, climbing, trail running, skiing and free training modes.



According to the company, it features built-in Alexa which enables the user to have a voice interaction, play music, set an alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, and more. The built-in offline voice assistant also supports 58 voice commands so you can interact with the Zepp Z and stay in control anytime and anywhere.



As far as batteries are concerned in one full charge it delivers a battery life of 15 days. The advanced magnetic wireless charger means it’s fast and easy to recharge.

Amazfit Zepp Z price in India

The Zepp Z will be launched on 20th July and will be available on Amazon India for Rs 25,999.

What is the price of the Amazfit Zepp Z? The Zepp Z will be launched on 20th July and will be available on Amazon India for Rs 25,999. What is the best feature of the Amazfit Zepp Z? According to the company, it features built-in Alexa which enables the user to have a voice interaction, play music, set an alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, and more. What are the sensors equipped on Amazfit Zepp Z? On the sensor part it comes with BioTracker 2 PPG, and OxygenBeats. These sensors are capable of monitoring blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) level.

Credits :

Share your comment ×