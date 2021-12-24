Amazon Christmas Days Sale 2021; Top deals on Westinghouse TVS

The E-commerce shopping platform Amazon has announced a Christmas Days Sale starting from 25th December to 26th December. As a part of the sale, the US based consumer electronics giant, and Westinghouse TV is offering bumper offers on its 24-inch TV at Rs 6,999 and also huge discounts on all its Smart Android TV models.

The buyers will get new offers extended up to 30% on the prices of all the Westinghouse TV models. The budget TVs in the list include Westinghouse 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, 55-inch UHD.

The 24 Inch non-smart LED TV priced at Rs 6999 comes up with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768.

The 32-inch HD Ready and 40- inch FHD smart Android TV is priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 16,999. Both the devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB Ram, and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 43-inch FHD TV has a 30W speaker output and has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 18,999. The model is powered by Android which comes up with High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB Ram, and 8GB ROM.

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch model priced at Rs 32,999 has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers.

Interestingly, all the smart TV models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, ARM Cortex A53 Processor. They have an In-built Chromecast & Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps, access to more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

Millions of customers across the country will be able to access the latest ‘Made in India’ TVs at their doorsteps through Amazon in an affordable, safe and hygienic manner.

