Amazon Dhanteras and Diwali sale on 32 inch Smart TV; Read more

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:58 AM IST
   
The festival of lights is just around the corner and seeing the current trend, the people are looking forward to making their home smarter and a better place for living a beautiful life. Smart TVs are going to be amongst the first products in everyone's mind as they include a plethora of features that can make someone’s life better. The e-commerce giant, Amazon, is offering a massive discount on Smart TVs during Dhanteras and Diwali. We have listed the top best TV deals during Amazon’s Dhanteras and Diwali sale. 

Westinghouse 32 inch TV- Rs 12,499

Westinghouse is a trusted international brand that has now started selling its product in India. The 32 inch TV from Westinghouse features a display that supports HDR10 and has a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. It packs 2 GB RAM with 8 GB internal storage capacity and 2 speakers. For connectivity, this smart TV has dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connection, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and is powered by ARM Cortex A53 chipset. Westinghouse 32 inch TV comes with more than 6000 apps including Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, Sony Liv with over 5,00,000 TV shows. 

TCL HD Ready 32S65A- Rs 15,499

The TCL HD Ready Smart TV features a 32 inch LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 50 Hz. This Smart TV comes with a 30 W speaker and an in-built subwoofer. Clear audio plus feature fine tunes TV sound and offers an immersive experience. It has multiple language support and apps such as Netflix and YouTube are pre-installed. The device has 2 USB ports and 2 HDMI ports. 

Mi TV 80 cm 32 inch Horizon Edition- Rs 15,499

The Mi 32 inch Horizon Edition TV is growing at a high pace in the market with a 32 inch HD display that has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. It runs on PatchWall UI with Google’s Android TV operating system. The Mi TV has Chromecast and Google Assistant, and supports OTT platforms such as Amazon prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more. 

OnePlus TV Y 32- Rs 15,999

OnePlus TV Y32 sports a 32 inch HD Ready LED display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 766 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. This Smart TV from OnePlus has a Bezel less design and 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. OnePlus TV Y32 has 20 W speaker output with support for Dolby Audio. 

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL- Rs 18,790

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL TV has a 32 inch Full HD display with 1366 x 768 pixels screen resolution and runs on the company’s Tizen operating system. The 32 inch Smart TV from Samsung supports OTT apps such as YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more. You can download apps and games via Samsung Store. 

