Amazon Echo gets motion detection feature; Read more

Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot devices are getting smarter day by day as they can now detect whether there is anyone present in the room or not by the use of ultrasound technology. The smart speakers from Amazon will now turn off the connected devices such as the Fire TV or a light when there is no one inside the room. Amazon had announced about this feature during the September fall hardware event.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot: Motion detection feature

A report from The Verge suggests that the fourth generation of the Amazon’s Echo Dot and Echo smart devices will now be able to emit an inaudible ultrasound wave that will detect if there is anyone present inside the room. This feature can be enabled and disabled from the Amazon Alexa app in your smartphone. You can find his feature under the motion detection in the app settings for the compatible Amazon Echo devices.

You can even set up an occupancy routine for the lights so whenever you enter a room it automatically turns the lights on and switches it off when you walk out of the room. You can use the motion sensors to tune in to the radio station or play music.

The new Echo Show devices from Amazon come with a similar motion sensing technology that can detect if anyone is inside the room or not. However, these Echo Show devices use their cameras instead of the ultrasound waves to detect the presence of humans. Whereas, the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices rely on the ultrasound waves to detect human presence as they don’t come with cameras.

Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot: Specs and price

Amazon 4th Gen Echo

Amazon’s 4th generation Echo devices have a spherical shape unlike the previous generations with a cylindrical design. It features a 3 inch neodymium woofer and includes two tweezers measuring 0.8 inch. The device has a bright LED light ring and it packs an AZ1 Neural Edge chipset under the hood that is designed for accelerating machine learning applications.

The speaker comes with Dolby Audio support and can tune audio according to the acoustics of your space. Amazon’s 4th generation Echo is the first in this range to feature an in-built Zigbee smart home hub and it has support for Bluetooth Low Energy. Amazon 4th generation Echo device is priced at Rs 9,999 in India.

Amazon 4th Gen Echo Dot

The 4th generation of Amazon Echo Dot has a spherical design and features a 1.6 inch audio driver. There are mute buttons and tap-to-snooze features included in the device. For connectivity, the Echo Dot 4th generation has dual band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth connection and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Amazon 4th Gen Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499 in India.

