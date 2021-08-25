Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with upgraded features launched in India

Amazon has added a new device to its popular Echo portfolio with the launch of the new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) today in India. The newly launched smart virtual assistant device comes with an upgrade of its best-selling Echo Show. The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour for a better display experience, an improved 13-megapixel camera and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launched 2nd-generation Echo Show 8.



Echo Show 8 features

The Echo Show 8 2nd-generation features dual stereo speakers with an upgraded 8-inch HD display. You watch your favourite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play your favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana. Alexa will now also show you music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Prime Music or Spotify. You can also sing along to your favourite songs with on-screen lyrics from Amazon Prime Music.



With the newly launched Echo Show 8, you can set up and control thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa. You can also remotely monitor your home and view the live video feed from Echo Show 8’s camera on your smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

Echo Show 8 allows you to set timers and reminders, pay mobile and electricity bills, get weather updates, cook along to your favourite recipes, catch up on the latest news, and more. You can use Facebook Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame and put your memories on display. The adaptive colour display on Echo Show 8 makes your photos look great in any light.



Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. Echo Show 8, like all new-generation devices, comes with built-in covers to close the camera.

Echo Show India price



The newly launched Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 13,999, and it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,499 for a limited period. You can grab the device in two colour variants – Black and White.