Amazon India offering up to 40 percent discount on home appliances and gadgets

New Year is around the corners and it's the best time to purchase new home appliances and gadgets as the brands are offering huge deals on a wide range of products. Amazon India has also announced huge deals across popular brands including Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, LG, and more. Customers can enjoy great offers with up to 40% off across products including refrigerator, washing machine, microwave, dishwasher, and other appliances till 31st December 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the discounts and offers.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of home appliances basis their needs and convenience. They can also avail scheduled delivery, easy returns, and exciting exchange offers, and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favorite home appliances.

Amazon India best deals and offers

Here are some of the popular products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Samsung’s new energy platform Refrigerator runs on Digital Inverter Technology and Solar Energy which means it works longer for less. It has a 6L internal space, a vegetable box that keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh for over 15 days, and a base stand drawer that stores all food that doesn’t need cooling, such as onions and potatoes. Get this for Rs 16, 690.

Samsung 198 L 3 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

If you are planning to upgrade your house kitchen before the year ends? Well, this refrigerator will be a perfect fit. The Samsung Digi Touch Cool comes with a panel that helps access various innovative features while offering fast and intuitive control. It provides alerts when there is a power outage, restores temperature loss, has eco mode and a door alarm to save energy, e-Defrost for fast and easy defrosting, and a Power Cool option for quick cooling of your food and drinks. It’s energy-efficient, spacious, comes with a toughed glass shelf, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for Rs 15,790.

LG Convection Microwave Oven (28L)

Serve hot food to your friends and family this New Year! Get home all in one LG Microwave that will help with easy cooking. Prepare 12 different varieties of exotic Indian Rotis - naans, lachcha paranthas, tandoori rotis, missi rotis easily at the touch of a button, make ghee in just 12 minutes, and even 'pasteurize milk' in the microwave while retaining all nutrition. In addition, it comes with an autocook menu, stainless steel cavity for uniform cooking, and more. Get this for Rs 15,699.

Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

According to the company, this dishwasher has been perfected for Indian utensils as it provides for hygiene wash killing 99.9% germs and bacteria, saves time with Express Sparkle program that cleans and dries utensils under 60 minutes, saves water as Bosch dishwasher uses 9.5 liters of water while manual washing uses a minimum of 60 liters of water and is super easy operate. Get this for Rs 44, 890.

Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7.5Kgs)

Sanitize your clothes with an advanced in-built heater that removes up to 99.9% of germs and allergens. The washing machine comes with a 5 Star Energy rating for best-in-class water & energy efficiency, removes up to 50 times tough stains, and comes with Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) technology which ensures that the washtub gets filled 50% faster even if the water pressure is low. In addition, the newly designed Hexa bloom impeller with 6 vanes, washes clothes in a unique 360° blooming wash motion which makes clothes rub against each other ensuring superior cleaning results with minimizing fabric abrasion. Get this on Amazon.in for Rs 28,740.

Samsung Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (10Kg)

Perfect for a family, the Samsung Top Loading Washing Machine with Wobble & Digital Inverter Technology for a gentle, quieter, and more powerful performance. It also comes with a Diamond Drum that ensures an effective wash. The other features include quick wash, monsoon drying system, eco tub clean, and child lock among others. Get this on Amazon.in for Rs 26,900.