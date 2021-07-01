Amazon launches Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 in India with large displays and cameras for video calling

The Echo Show 10 comes with a massive 10.1-inch providing you information like time, weather, reminders, and more.

Amazon has expanded its smart speaker portfolio in India with the addition of new Echo devices on June 30th. The newly launched smart speakers are called the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 which come with highlighted features like massive displays, camera sensors for video calls, improved microphones, and obviously one of the smartest AI Alexa. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 seems to be pricey but the advanced features of the smart speaker make it worth enough for purchase. Let’s have a closer look at the price specifications and features of the newly launched Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5 specifications

The Echo Show 10 comes with a massive 10.1-inch providing you information like time, weather, reminders, and more. You can also listen to your favourite song, watch video content, TV shows directly from streaming platforms like Amazon Prime. The Eco Show 10 comes with dual firing speakers and a woofer attached at the back of the display.

The smart speaker also allows users to access the live feed from a smartphone via the Alexa app or another Echo device. Moreover, the device can also help you in controlling and setting-up Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances, you can control all the Alexa supported and Zigbee smart home devices as well.

At the front, the Echo Show 10 also features a 13Mp wide-angle camera set for video calls. You can also connect with your friends all thanks to the new Alexa Group Calling feature. You can add up to 8 people in the video call.

While on the other hand the Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch display with an improved HD camera setup at the front for video calls and Drop-in conversation. The built-in camera of the Echo Show 5 can also be accessed by an Alexa app so you can also use it as a surveillance camera to make sure everything is good at home when you’re not there.

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 price in India

The newly launched Amazon Echo Show 5 in India is priced at Rs 8,999, but under an introductory offer the company is offering the device for Rs 6,999 for a limited period. The Echo Show 10 is launched with a price tag of RS 24,999 and both the smart speakers are available for sale in India via Amazon. The Echo Show 5 is available for sale in Black, White, and Blue colour options, while the Eco Show 10 is only available in a single Black colour shade.

