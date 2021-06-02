Amazon might compete with Starlink for Satellite Internet across India

There was a widespread fear among many in the internet business that Starlink satellites might create a monopoly in the Satellite Internet business. But if players like Amazon get into the satellite internet business, we might see monopsony.

In the past

A few months ago, Elon's SpaceX program received permission to deploy 2824 satellites into Earths lower orbit by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It will allow Starlink to provide high-speed broadband services to untethered rural areas. FCC released a statement, “SpaceX’s operations at lower altitudes and significant manoeuvrability should result in lower collision risk and an improved orbital debris environment.” Starlink aims to deploy 12,000 satellites in all. This Mahmonth of a project will cost Starlink roughly $10 Billion. So far, SpaceX has successfully placed 1500 Starlink satellites in Earths lower orbit.

Concerns

Many raised concern if Starlink will create a monopoly in Satellite-based internet services. But with players like Amazon also stepping into Satellite internet services, we might see healthy competition(which should benefit end consumers). Amazon will also launch its satellite internet services in India, post discussions with the Indian Government. Amazon is yet to receive permits and sanctions for landing sites, satellite bandwidth leasing cost, etc. Bharti backed OneWeb will the main competitor for Amazon in India.

Present Scenario

Amazon has not released any official statement on the matter yet. Industry-leading experts have also pointed out that satellite internet services are a critical need in countries like India as 75% of the population is in rural areas difficult to connect only by cellular or cable connections.

Although costly, Lower Earth Orbit satellite systems are currently the potential solution.

The Future

Amazon has already invested over $10 Billion( approximately RS 73,000 crore) in the LEO(Lower Earth Orbit) satellite program called "Project Kuiper" and will place about 3,236 satellites in Earths orbit. While Amazon is seeking permissions from concerned Government bodies, SpaceX and OneWeb might go live with the Satellite Internet services by 2022.

