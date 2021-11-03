Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

The e-commerce giant, Amazon is offering top deals during this festive season in India. As the festival of lights knocks on our doors, the company has started listing mobile phones, laptops, smart wearables, tablets and other electronic products at massive discounts. A tablet is the most sorted gadget in today’s world because of the light weight, big screen, easy to carry, and it is the best device for watching and reading purposes. The tablet does the work of a laptop and at the same time it acts as a smartphone as well. We have listed some of the top deals on tablets this Diwali on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 inch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a 10.4 inch immersive display with a high pixel resolution that makes viewing a pleasant experience. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB. It has an 8 megapixel camera on the rear and 5 megapixel camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs 14,999 on Amazon during Diwali.

Lenovo Tab M10 Full HD Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 has a 10.3 inch Full HD display and it runs on Android 9. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T Tab chipset and packs 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128 GB. Lenovo Tab M10 is priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon during Diwali.

Apple iPad Air 2020

Apple iPad Air 2020 has a 10.9 inch display and it runs on the fast and reliable iOS 12 operating system. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and features a 12 megapixel rear camera and 7 megapixel front camera. Apple iPad Air 2020 is priced at Rs 54,900 on Amazon instead of its original price of Rs 68,900.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is a pocket friendly device which has speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 80% screen to body ratio. The device is powered by the MT8768T processor and packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB. The tablet has an 8 megapixel camera on the rear and 2 megapixel camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is priced as low as Rs 9,999 on the Amazon shopping app during the festival of lights.

