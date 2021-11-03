Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:18 PM IST  |  21.1K
   
Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more
Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more
Advertisement

The e-commerce giant, Amazon is offering top deals during this festive season in India. As the festival of lights knocks on our doors, the company has started listing mobile phones, laptops, smart wearables, tablets and other electronic products at massive discounts. A tablet is the most sorted gadget in today’s world because of the light weight, big screen, easy to carry, and it is the best device for watching and reading purposes. The tablet does the work of a laptop and at the same time it acts as a smartphone as well. We have listed some of the top deals on tablets this Diwali on Amazon. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 inch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a 10.4 inch immersive display with a high pixel resolution that makes viewing a pleasant experience. The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB. It has an 8 megapixel camera on the rear and 5 megapixel camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs 14,999 on Amazon during Diwali.

Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

Lenovo Tab M10 Full HD Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 has a 10.3 inch Full HD display and it runs on Android 9. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T Tab chipset and packs 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128 GB. Lenovo Tab M10 is priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon during Diwali. 

Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

Apple iPad Air 2020

Apple iPad Air 2020 has a 10.9 inch display and it runs on the fast and reliable iOS 12 operating system. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and features a 12 megapixel rear camera and 7 megapixel front camera. Apple iPad Air 2020 is priced at Rs 54,900 on Amazon instead of its original price of Rs 68,900. 

Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is a pocket friendly device which has speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 80% screen to body ratio. The device is powered by the MT8768T processor and packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 1 TB. The tablet has an 8 megapixel camera on the rear and 2 megapixel camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is priced as low as Rs 9,999 on the Amazon shopping app during the festival of lights. 

Amazon offers top deals on Samsung, Lenovo tablets this Diwali; Read more

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 Mb Cache - Wd3000fyyz (old Model) Bullet - 5 Years Warranty From Seller

Western Digital Re 3 Tb Enterprise Hard Drive: 3.5 Inch, 7200 Rpm, Sata Iii, 64 ...

$109.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper Wire Internet Cable With Noise Reducing Cross Separator - 550mhz / 10 Gigabit Speed Utp Lan Cable 1000 Ft - Cmr (white)

Fast Cat. Cat6 Ethernet Cable 1000ft - 23 Awg, Cmr, Insulated Solid Bare Copper ...

$186.75
(%)
 Buy Now
Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk Mount Compatible /w Iphone, Samsung, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Ebook Reader Other 4.7

Fintie Tablet Stand Holder Adjustable, Folding 360°swivel Ipad Iphone Desk M...

$21.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1

Lilliput Fa1014-np/c/t Ips 16:9 10.1" Hdmi Monitor With Capacitive Touch Functio...

$279.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Camping With Remote Control, 180° Rotation, Quiet And Powerful Portable Usb Rechargeable Fan For Camping Picnic Home(black)

Camping Fan With Led Light, Up To 25 Hours, Battery Operated Tent Fans For Campi...

$20.99
$29.99 (30%)
 Buy Now
Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer Pocket Case/tablet Briefcase Carrying Bag Fit For Computer Notebook Macbook- (grey)

Laptop Sleeve Bag 15.6 Inch,resistant Neoprene Laptop Sleeve/notebook Computer P...

$11.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All