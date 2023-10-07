Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 7 Tips to Help You Make the Right Purchase

The shopaholic that’s within us waits around all year long for that one massive sale to finally purchase all the items that have been sitting around on our wishlist. As the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is just around the corner, it’s time for you to make those final additions to your list. However, if you are still confused and not quite aware of what you should be looking at during the overwhelming sales event, we are here to offer a helping hand.

What Is Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Day And When Will It Take Place?

The Big Deals Day offers a whopping discount on a wide range of products including tech, games, apparel, beauty products, grocery items, stationery items, and more. It may not be as big as Black Friday Deals, but we are not doubting that it has a whole lot of goodness to offer. If you are hoping to save some bucks while purchasing your favorite items right before the holiday season starts, this is the right sale to consider.

So, now the biggest question is when is the sale? For those of you who are not aware, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will officially start on October 10, 2023, and the two-day event will end on October 11, 2023. Now, without delaying it further, let’s take a look at how you can decide on the right purchases for yourself.’ But before that, you must ensure that you are a prime member so that you can avail the offers!

7 Tips to Help You Make the Right Purchase

1. Tally And Try Before Buying

Before you jump at the lightning deals, it is better to take a look around, and we mean ‘outside’. Research your product well – the size, fit, formulations, specifications, and more. Keep a close eye on the prices offered by other shopping sites like Walmart, Target, Ulta, Sephora, etc. for your respective products. Do not forget to come back and check the price on the Prime Day deals itself, as the prices usually majorly drop on Amazon during those days.

2. Set a Budget Beforehand

Do yourself a favor and be a mindful shopper! Some of us might find pleasure in being a reckless spender, but when it comes to sales, it is always a good idea to set a budget beforehand and work accordingly to maximize your savings. Ensure how much you are willing to spend on yourself, keeping in mind the deals. If you don’t set a budget, there is a chance that you might end up spending a lot more than you intend to. Thus, realistically limit yourself!

3. Have Your Wishlist Ready

We understand that you have been saving all those coveted items already on your wishlist, but it is not a bad idea to take a good look at them before the sale starts. We are sure that you won’t like to check the deals on mobile and purchase a makeup kit instead. Stick to the wishlist and take a good look at which ones are of utmost importance – after this, you can pick the second most important items, followed by luxurious items to spoil yourself.

4. Set a Deal Notification Alert

Getting a reminder right when the price drops during a sale, how cool is that? Well, you can now set a notification alert, and keep doing your regular stuff without frequently visiting the site. In this way, you will never miss out on great deals! Prime members are also allowed to set a deal-alert notification that facilitates a reminder every time a lightning deal takes place on their recently searched or viewed items. All you have to do is turn on the push notifications for the deals that you have subscribed to.

5. Have the Right Credit Card Ready And Use Its Reward Points

You may not be aware of how much you can save by using the ‘right’ credit card for online shopping. Apart from giving you some alluring discounts, a credit card helps you earn bonus rewards on every purchase, extend warranties of your favorite products, and many more. However, picking the right credit card is as important as using its rewards to maximize your savings. Furthermore, you will be surprised to know that some cards can help you earn membership reward points.

6. Pick Products With Return Options

Making the perfect purchase may not always be possible, thus having the option of a ‘return’ is always a good idea. Many products come with an ‘exchange only’ option which makes it even more difficult when you don’t like the quality of the product itself. Plus, when Amazon is ensuring an easy and hassle-free return option, as a buyer, you should not refrain from availing it.

7. Keep an Eye on Invite-only Sales

If you are unaware of this feature still, let us tell you that Amazon has launched an ‘invitation only’ option, that you can avail of during a sale. If this e-commerce platform allows the consumer to avail of the feature, the ‘Request Invite’ button will be shown in place of the ‘Add to Cart’ option. However, the unit quantity that’s available to be purchased will be less. Now, if you are selected, you will be given an invitation via email. Not to miss, the early deals in the recent past have been somewhere around 25%-75% on all products.

Conclusion

Ta-da! We hope our guidelines have helped you clear the air around Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Day while also informing you on how to maximize your savings on every deal that you avail. From tech products to grocery items, this e-commerce site is gearing up to deliver some of the best prices that you can get from any online market. So, why wait? Get ready to buckle yourself up and start preparing for the best sale event ever!