Amazon Prime Day Sale; HyperX offering hefty discounts on gaming accessories

Gaming folks out there, good news for you! During this Amazon Prime Day sale, Hyper X is offering some of the interesting deals on its wide range of gaming accessories. The company is offering its gaming products at some irresistible prices, including gaming headsets at up to 55% discount and gaming devices at up to 54% discount. The sale will begin on July 26th and end on July 27th, 2021. So here are the deals which you are going to get on the Amazon Prime Day sale from HyperX.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: HyperX hefty discounts

During this Amazon Prime Day sale, HyperX is back with some exciting discounts on its gaming accessories which might enhance your gaming experience. Here are the deals;

Cloud Core 7.1 headset - 35% off

Cloud Stinger/Stinger Core for PS headset - 46% off

Stinger Core for PC headset - 44% off

Alloy Core RGB - 54% off

Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse – 50% off

Pulsefire Core gaming mouse - 56% off

Quadcast Microphone - 28% off

Product Name MRP Promo Price Discount Cloud Alpha S Blue Rs 14,300 Rs 8,490 41% Cloud Alpha S Black Rs 14,300 Rs 8,490 41% Cloud Alpha Rs 14,990 Rs 7,990 47% Cloud II Gun Metal Rs 12,990 Rs 7,490 42% Cloud II Red Rs 12,990 Rs 7,490 42% Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 Wireless for PC Rs 9,990 Rs 6,390 36% Cloud Core 7.1 Rs 8,490 Rs 5,490 35% Cloud for PS4 Rs 9,990 Rs 4,490 55% Cloud Stinger Rs 6,290 Rs 3,390 46% Cloud Earbuds Rs 5,590 Rs 2,990 47% Cloud Stinger Core for PS Rs 4,790 Rs 2,590 46% Cloud Stinger Core for PC Rs 4,590 Rs 2,590 44%

Keyboard category - 54% Off on Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard

Product Name MRP Promo Price Discount Alloy Core RGB Rs 6,290 Rs 2,890 54%

Mouse category - Up to 56% Off on your Favorite Gaming Mice

Product Name MRP Promo Price Discounts Pulsefire Surge Rs 6,990 Rs 3,470 50% Pulsefire FPS Pro Rs 6,290 Rs 2,990 52% Pulsefire Raid Rs 5,190 Rs 2,590 50% Pulsefire Core Rs 4,290 Rs 1,890 56%

Microphone - 28% Off on Quadcast Microphone