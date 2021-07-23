Amazon Prime Day Sale; HyperX offering hefty discounts on gaming accessories

Gaming folks out there, good news for you! During this Amazon Prime Day sale, Hyper X is offering some of the interesting deals on its wide range of gaming accessories. The company is offering its gaming products at some irresistible prices, including gaming headsets at up to 55% discount and gaming devices at up to 54% discount. The sale will begin on July 26th and end on July 27th, 2021. So here are the deals which you are going to get on the Amazon Prime Day sale from HyperX.
Amazon Prime Day Sale: HyperX hefty discounts
During this Amazon Prime Day sale, HyperX is back with some exciting discounts on its gaming accessories which might enhance your gaming experience. Here are the deals;
- Cloud Core 7.1 headset - 35% off
- Cloud Stinger/Stinger Core for PS headset - 46% off
- Stinger Core for PC headset - 44% off
- Alloy Core RGB - 54% off
- Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse – 50% off
- Pulsefire Core gaming mouse - 56% off
- Quadcast Microphone - 28% off
|
Product Name
|
MRP
|
Promo Price
|
Discount
|
Cloud Alpha S Blue
|
Rs 14,300
|
Rs 8,490
|
41%
|
Cloud Alpha S Black
|
Rs 14,300
|
Rs 8,490
|
41%
|
Cloud Alpha
|
Rs 14,990
|
Rs 7,990
|
47%
|
Cloud II Gun Metal
|
Rs 12,990
|
Rs 7,490
|
42%
|
Cloud II Red
|
Rs 12,990
|
Rs 7,490
|
42%
|
Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 Wireless for PC
|
Rs 9,990
|
Rs 6,390
|
36%
|
Cloud Core 7.1
|
Rs 8,490
|
Rs 5,490
|
35%
|
Cloud for PS4
|
Rs 9,990
|
Rs 4,490
|
55%
|
Cloud Stinger
|
Rs 6,290
|
Rs 3,390
|
46%
|
Cloud Earbuds
|
Rs 5,590
|
Rs 2,990
|
47%
|
Cloud Stinger Core for PS
|
Rs 4,790
|
Rs 2,590
|
46%
|
Cloud Stinger Core for PC
|
Rs 4,590
|
Rs 2,590
|
44%
Keyboard category - 54% Off on Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard
|
Product Name
|
MRP
|
Promo Price
|
Discount
|
Alloy Core RGB
|
Rs 6,290
|
Rs 2,890
|
54%
Mouse category - Up to 56% Off on your Favorite Gaming Mice
|
Product Name
|
MRP
|
Promo Price
|
Discounts
|
Pulsefire Surge
|
Rs 6,990
|
Rs 3,470
|
50%
|
Pulsefire FPS Pro
|
Rs 6,290
|
Rs 2,990
|
52%
|
Pulsefire Raid
|
Rs 5,190
|
Rs 2,590
|
50%
|
Pulsefire Core
|
Rs 4,290
|
Rs 1,890
|
56%
Microphone - 28% Off on Quadcast Microphone
|
Product Name
|
MRP
|
Promo Price
|
Discounts
|
Quadcast
|
Rs 14,900
|
Rs 10,690
|
28%