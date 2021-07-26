Amazon Prime Day sale smartwatch deals you cannot miss

Who doesn't love a good discount, especially when it's on fancy high-tech wearables? Yes, we are talking about the Amazon Prime Day sale under which the company is offering some irresistible launches and deals for smartwatches. Here is a list of 7 smartwatches offers:

Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with attractive specifications. It offers a massive 1.43-inch HD colour display with 50 customizable watch faces and 5ATM water resistance. This smartwatch offers more than 60 sports modes and is also packed with a high-precision GPS and a geomagnetic sensor. The Amazfit Bip U Pro also comes with an inbuilt Amazon Alexa and a blood oxygen monitor. Priced at Rs 6,999 originally, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 4,699.

Noise Colorfit Pulse

Second, on the list is the Noise Colorfit Pulse which is set to launch on Prime Day. This smartwatch has a sizable 1.4-inch touch HD display with a 240x240 pixel resolution. The cherry on top is the IP68 waterproofing that allows you to use it even while taking a dip into the swimming pool. In addition, it also offers sleep, SpO2, heart rate and steps tracking. The Noise Colorfit Pulse comes with multiple sports modes and customizable watch faces. The original price of the fitness tracker is Rs 5,999, but under the Prime Day sale, the company is offering it for Rs 3,999.

Amazfit GTR 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e is perfect for those looking for a classic round display. Available in three elegant colours, this watch comes with an ethereal and sleek body and an HD AMOLED display. It is also backed by ultra-long battery life, an all-inclusive fitness tracker and 90 sports modes. Get yours at a deal price of Rs.9,499 on a prime day.

Fire-Boltt Beast

The Fire Boltt Beast provides an immersive experience with its vivid 1.69-inch HD industry-best display. This wearable comes with customizable watch faces and in three different-coloured silicone straps. It is loaded with various sports modes and health trackers such as SpO2, sleep, heart rate and meditative breathing. Its durable battery life of 8 days (standby time: 15 days) and IP67 waterproofing make this watch suitable for all conditions. Get the Fire Boltt Beast is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 3,299 down from Rs 4,700 on a prime day.

Fire-Bolt Ring

Another exciting prime day launch, the Fire Blott Ring, comes with a 1.7-inch HD touch display and a sleek body. The smartwatch is equipped with SpO2, heart rate and fitness trackers. It is also packed with numerous watch faces and sports modes and offers IP67 waterproofing. Backed by a range of other appealing functionalities and smart controls, the Fire Blott Ring is a much-anticipated launch. The smartwatch will be up for grabs at Rs 3,499 down from Rs 5,500.

Oppo Smart Band Style

The Oppo Smart Band comes with a charming 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display. It also offers more than 40 watch faces and all-around health monitoring. Another intriguing feature is its "Find my phone" mode, which locates your phone by sound. The Oppo Smart Band Style is up for grabs on Amazon India at Rs 1,999 and the original price of the device is Rs 3,999

Mi Smart Band 5

With a true-to-life display, the Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display that is water-resistant. This smartwatch is backed by two-week-long battery life. Furthermore, it also comes with 11 sports modes, a personal health assistant and women's health tracking. Under the sale, the company is offering the fitness tracker at Rs 2,299 down from Rs 2,999.