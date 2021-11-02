Amazon’s deals on Apple products; Read more

The Black Friday 2021 is a few days away and Amazon is fully prepared with amazing deals on products that are currently on trend. 26th November is the official date for Black friday; however, Amazon always rolls out the deals in advance. As we had seen in summers, the Amazon Prime day sale was pre-covid similarly the e-commerce giant is listing products on sale targeting the customers who want to shop for Christmas. We have listed some of the latest Apple devices that are available during Amazon’s early Black Friday Sale.

Apple Airpods Pro

The prices of the Apple Airpods Pro have dropped to as low as $189.99 which is roughly Rs 14,200 in Indian Currency. The Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging case will be the best product to give someone.

Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chipset is available at $899 which is roughly Rs 67,000 in Indian Currency and the 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage is currently in stock. So you can head to the Amazon shopping app and book one for you.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch is available at a very low rate and is priced at $1,099 which is roughly Rs 82,200 in Indian Currency. This is the cheapest price you can get for MacBook Pro M1 13 inch with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity in Space Grey colour.

Apple iPad Pro M1

The 11 inch iPad Pro with M1 chipset is listed with a discount of $100 which is roughly Rs 7,400 in Indian Currency. This is the best deal you can get on Apple iPad Pro M1 that sports a TrueDepth camera system. The device is priced at $699 which is roughly Rs 52,300 in Indian Currency.

Apple Pencil 2

The second generation Apple Pencil is listed at a record low price of $99 which is roughly Rs 7,400 in Indian Currency. It is compatible with the Apple iPad Air 4th generation and Apple iPad Pro M1 and is an assistant for artists, business professionals and students.

