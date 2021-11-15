Ambrane announces limited edition AeroSync Wireless Powerbank

Ambrane, the Indian mobile accessories brand, announced the launch of its Limited edition ‘AeroSync PB’ Wireless powerbank, autographed by the cricket all-rounder and Ambrane’s brand ambassador, Ravindra Jadeja. The newly launched powerbank comes with highlighted features like wireless charging, fast charging, compact design, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched powerbank.

Ambrane Powerbank Price in India

The powerbank comes with a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, unique magnetic charging technology and Dual ports for wired charging. The powerbank is priced at Rs 3,999 the powerbank comes with 365 days warranty and is already available on Flipkart.

“I am thrilled to partner with Ambrane and launch the unique powerbank in India. The powerbank truly defines my personality, being fast, powerful, and robust. I am certain my fans would love to use the handy gadget, as much as I do,” says Ravindra Jadeja, Brand Ambassador, Ambrane.

Ambrane Powerbank Features

The compact and stylish powerbank is designed for the on-the-go lifestyle. Be it the non-stop movie marathons or the long video calls, the powerbank is designed for a seamless wireless experience. It comes with a back holder support that keeps the device in place while charging. It also comes with unique Mag-Safe technology with a non-slip finish and firm magnetic grip to ensure safety and convenience. The magnetic technology is compatible with the iPhone 12 and above.

Ambrane AeroSync PB wireless charging power bank comes with a 10000mAh lithium-polymer battery. This versatile powerbank supports both wireless and wired charging with 15W and 20W QC/PD output respectively. The 20W fast charging output can charge any mobile 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average. The powerbank itself, with an 18W fast charging input, can get charged in 3 hours 10 minutes via a Type-C port. Offering a wide range of compatibility features, the AeroSync powerbank is compatible with all devices charged via USB or a Type-C port. The Powerbank ensures a safe charging experience with its special multi-later charging protection technology.