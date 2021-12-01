Ambrane strengthens its Dots TWS portfolio, launches Dots Tune earbuds, priced at Rs. 2199/

Ambrane, the country’s largest Make in India mobile accessories brand, brings a new addition to its TWS earbuds portfolio with the launch of Dots Tune earbuds in India. The Dots Tune TWS promises a never-ending sound experience for up to 29 hours, supported by Voice command compatibility and ultra in-ear comfort when in use. The product in shades of White, Black and pink, comes with 365 days warranty & is available with Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

Dots Tune TWS provides hassle-free entertainment up to 29 hours of total playback, including the power stored in its charging case. The pair lasts for up to 6.5 hours with just a single charge. The earbuds are powered by 10mm speaker drivers that seamlessly bring high bass and an authentic sound experience. The earbuds come with voice assistance activation for both Google Assistant and Siri, giving the users the freedom of command.

Promising a superior in-ear comfort fit, the earbuds are designed to stay put in the ears, comfortably all day long. Housed in a compact case, the earbuds have a half in-ear design with silicone tips for a secure fit. For calls, there are dual microphones on each earbud. Dots Tune TWS is engineered with Bluetooth V5.1, which offers seamless connectivity without worrying about the high battery consumption. The latest Bluetooth technology gives stability, supporting amazing sound quality. The earbuds provide instant pairing with a working distance of up to 10m.

The Ambrane Dots Tune true wireless earbuds have a multi-functional touch sensor for effortless accessibility to calls and music. Being IPX4 sweat & water resistant, the earbuds are the perfect gym buddy for all the fitness zealots.

Speaking on the new addition, Mr. Sachin Railhan, Director - Ambrane India, said, “We are glad to extend our TWS portfolio with products that define the style and needs of the millennial generation. The compact TWS earbuds are everything one needs to balance their on-the-go lifestyle.”

The TWS Dots Tune are proudly Made in India. Ambrane is continuing its Make-in-India legacy by manufacturing products in India.

