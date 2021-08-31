AMD announces to powers up DOE Lab Supercomputer with EPYC processors

AMD, the popular chipset manufacturer for PCs and laptops and one of the biggest rivals of Intel has announced that its 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors will power a new supercomputer called Polaris. The new supercomputer was recently unveiled by HPE and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Labs (ANL). It seems that AMD has proven its worth to the US department to manufacture the best processor for the supercomputer. Let’s have a closer look at the announcement.



Of note, Polaris is a testbed to help scientists and researchers prepare their applications and content for ANL’s Aurora exascale class supercomputer, powered by Intel CPUs and GPUs, that was originally planned to be in production in 2021.



To meet these needs, Polaris will use AMD EPYC 7532 and EPYC 7543 processors to deliver approximately 44 petaflops of peak double-precision performance, which is up to 4x faster than ANL’s current supercomputers. Polaris is scheduled to be delivered and installed this month and will go into use starting early 2022. Once accessible, the broader HPC community will be able to prepare workloads for the next generation of DOE’s high-performance computing resources.





As a reminder, AMD is the only CPU and GPU provider selected to power two of the three exascale systems established by the DOE. Currently, AMD is helping the DOE prepare researchers and scientists for its third exascale class supercomputer.

“AMD EPYC server processors continue to be the leading choice for modern HPC research, delivering the performance and capabilities needed to help solve the complex problems that pre-exascale and exascale computing will address,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. “We are extremely proud to support Argonne National Laboratory and their critical research into areas including low carbon technologies, medical research, astronomy, solar power and more as we draw closer to the exascale era.”



Polaris is scheduled to be delivered and installed in August 2021 and will go into use starting early 2022. The broader HPC community will access the system in the spring of 2022 to prepare workloads for the next generation of DOE’s HPC resources.

