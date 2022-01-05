AMD at CES 2022, Announces Ryzen 6000 mobile platform, Ryzen 5800X3D CPU and more

Notebook Mobile Processors and GPUs

AMD's CES keynote today was loaded with over a half-dozen product announcements and launches for 2022. The majority of these announcements were for notebooks, but there were a few for desktops as well. The launch of the Ryzen 6000 mobile platform was the event's biggest announcement. The launch of ten new APU models for the mobile market, each with updated CPU and GPU options, is part of this announcement.

AMD is switching to the Zen3+ architecture for its CPUs, which is an updated version of the Zen3 architecture used in the 5000 series. The 6000 series CPUs are based on an updated 6nm TSMC process and are primarily designed for low power consumption. In tasks like watching Netflix, AMD promises a 40 per cent reduction in power consumption. When comparing the 6800U and the 5800U in terms of performance, the new CPU is around 28% faster.

The Ryzen 6000 series also adopts RDNA2 integrated graphics, which includes features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 2x larger L2 caches, a 50% larger GPU compute engine, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support. AMD promises a significant performance boost over the integrated Intel Core i7-1165G7 and discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450, as well as a 2x performance boost over the Ryzen 5000 series' Vega graphics.