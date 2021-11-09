AMD Continues Cloud Momentum with 3rd Gen EPYC for Azure VMs and new Radeon PRO V620 GPU

AMD is known for offering a plethora of computer chipsets and GPUs across the globe. AMD is one of the biggest competitors of Intel and it has proved its worth in the PC market in the last several years. AMD is also indulged in the cloud gaming segment and today the company has unveiled two key announcements showcasing its continued momentum with cloud providers. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement.

Azure

Azure introduced new confidential VMs, DCasv5 and ECasv5, the first EPYC processor-based confidential VMs at Azure and the first confidential VMs to use Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP). Azure confidential VMs can be utilized by customers that need high security and confidentiality requirements and performance.

Azure is also offering 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors in the latest generation of Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines (VMs). According to the company, it will deliver better price-performance for most general purpose and memory-intensive workloads compared to prior EPYC processor-based Microsoft Azure VMs.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced the AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU, built with the latest AMD RDNA 2 architecture which delivers high-performance GPU acceleration. The company has built this GPU for demanding cloud workloads including immersive AAA game experiences, intensive 3D workloads and modern office productivity applications at scale in the cloud.

With innovative GPU-partitioning capabilities, multi-stream hardware-accelerated encoders and 32GB GDDR6 memory, the AMD Radeon PRO V620 offer dedicated GPU resources that scale to multiple graphics users, helping ensure cost-effective graphics acceleration for a range of workloads.

“At Microsoft we are committed to enabling the industry to move from computing in the clear to computing confidentially in the cloud and the edge,” said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product, Azure Confidential Computing, Microsoft. “Our work with AMD is one of the steps towards this vision, giving customers access to Microsoft Azure confidential VMs with advanced hardware security features and a lift-and-shift migration experience; a powerful tool for meeting their desired security posture.”