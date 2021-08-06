AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series CPUs launched in India; now play AAA games without external GPU

AMD, the biggest competitor of Intel in CPU manufacturing, has launched its Ryzen 5000 G-Series today in India. The biggest talking point of the processors is the integrated Radeon graphics which allow users to play the high-end game in HD+ resolution and delivers a high frame rate without needing an external Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). According to the company, the newly launched CPUs are somehow equivalent to the Ryzen 5000 G-Series which was launched in 2020. The CPUs are built on Zen 3 architecture, but now the company has added the integrated Radeon graphics. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series.

AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series specifications

AMD has launched two new CPUs called the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 7 5700G. The company claims that both the processors support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), making it one of the best CPUs for gaming. The Ryzen 5 5600G comes with 6 cores, 12 threads clocked at 3.9GHz which can be overclocked up to 4.4GHz. The i-GPU specification includes 7 CUs at 1.9GHz and it draws 65W power.

On the other hand, the Ryzen 7 5700G comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, clocked at 3.8GHz but you can overclock it up to 4.6GHz. The i-GPU specifications include 8 CUs, clocked at 0.9GHz and it draws 65W power.

“Harnessing the power of “Zen 3” architecture, 7nm process, and Radeon Graphics, the Ryzen 5000 G-Series offers incredible generational improvements, driving over 100 FPS in gaming and high-speed content creation. With even more benefits for users, the Ryzen 5000 G-Series can take full advantage of features like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, Radeon Boost, AMD Smart Access Memory and more,” reads the official forum.

AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series price in India

AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors with Radeon Graphics are expected to be available from global ertailers/retailers and on AMD.com starting today. The newly launched AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be available for sale in India at Rs 35,338. While the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be up for grabs at Rs 27,128 via e-commerce sites and the official website.