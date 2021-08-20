Amitabh Bachchan is the first celebrity voice on Amazon Alexa in India; here’s how to activate

What if you command Alexa anything and Amitabh Bachchan reply to your command. Don’t be shocked because it's going to be true. Recently, Amazon introduced a new male voice for its popular virtual assistant Alexa and now in the latest development, the company has announced that popular Bollywood star Amitab Bachchan will be the next voice of the AI. Now you will get replies from Alex in Bachchan’s signature style, every time you ask for music, news updates, weather updates, set an alarm, and more. Let’s have a closer look at the new update and how to activate it.

Back in September 2020, Amazon joined hands with Bachchan for creating a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices like the entire Echo series. Amitabh Bachchan is the first-ever Indian celebrity whose voice is featured on Alexa. Just in case you don’t know, Alexa is a popular virtual assistant created by Amazon and available on Echo devices, Fire TV stick, Fire TV Edition, and more.

How to activate Amitabh Bachchan voice on Alexa devices

According to the company Indian consumers can add Bachachan’s voice to the Echo device or Alexa enabled devices by following steps.

First, launch the Amazon shopping app on your Android smartphone.

Click on the mic icon available beside the search bar.

And say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan"

Alexa will introduce you to the voice of Amitabh Bachchan with some demos.

Do note that the voice is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year.

To make your purchase click the mic icon and say “Amit Ji” and it will take you to the payment page.

Once you’re done with the payment, just say “Alexa, enable Amit Ji to wake word” to set up Amit Ji's voice on your device.

We tried purchasing one but for some reason, the payment process was not competing and kept showing error messages. It seems that the company is still working on something and the payment pace is not ready yet.

You can now get started by saying:

- Amit ji, tell me something about your life

- Amit ji, recite your father’s poetry

- Amit ji, give me an inspirational quote

- Amit ji, give me a tongue twister

- Amit ji, how’s the weather?