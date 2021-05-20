An Indian Engineer talks about Elon's internship on Twitter. Elon Musk replies

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, all of these companies have very humble beginnings. Like most of us, they too struggled at the early stages of their individual lives and careers. But they overcame the odds managed to achieve what was planned by them.

An internship is a part of most education institutes worldwide. An internship is a deciding factor for many and can make or break your carries path. Most breeze through the internship program, but few face challenges that haunt them for the rest of their careers. A young engineer from India Tweeted about Elons internship. And Elon Musk replied to the tweet with additional details of his internship and his experience working.

Pranay Pathole wrote in his tweet, “When @elonmusk was 18 he did an internship at Nova Scotia bank. It was over there where he realized that money is low bandwidth and you don't need huge infrastructure resources to online transfer money from one bank to another. This knowledge set him up on a course to start X .com,”. Pranay also adds, " @elonmusk basically revolutionized the way we transfer money now. So all those crypto "experts" before passing down toxic and hateful comments think about what he has done & he knows how the money works better than any of us". When @elonmusk was 18 he did an internship at Nova Scotia bank. It was over there where he realized that money is low bandwidth and you don't need huge infrastructure resources to online transfer money from one bank to another. This knowledge set him up on course to start X .com — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 18, 2021

The tweet got noticed by Elon Musk. He went on to tweet back more details of his internship. Elon wrote back in his tweet, "I worked for Peter Nicholson, who is awesome. Mostly, we exchanged math riddles, although I did figure out a multi-billion dollar arbitrage opportunity for the bank. Figured they’d at least give me $1/hour raise, but no …".

