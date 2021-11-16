Android 12 available for select devices; Read more

The latest Android 12 is now available on select devices including some Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The company has been continuously working on making Android 12 available for the users since launch day. The recently launched devices such as Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series are coming with the latest Android versions. We have listed down the devices that can be upgraded to Android 12 right now so read the story till the end.

Android 12: List of smartphones that can be upgraded

The newly launched Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro run on Material You based on Android 12 so the people who have bought these devices, have already experienced the latest version of Android. Furthermore, with the release of Google Pixel 6, the existing Google Pixel devices are receiving the updates now.

Other than Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones were amongst the first ones to receive Android 12 updates. The Korean giant has always been very slow in bringing in new versions of Android to the Galaxy devices. However, this time Samsung has already started pushing Android 12 in with the OneUI 4.

List of smartphones that can be upgraded to Android 12

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Android 12: Beta testing

Samsung is initiating beta testing for some Galaxy devices before releasing the full versions. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones also went for beta testing but for a very short period of time and we can expect the same with other Samsung Galaxy devices.

Brands such as Asus, Oppo and OnePlus have also started initiating the beta test for their devices; however, the beta availability is very limited. We have listed down the smartphones that are currently undergoing Android 12 Beta test.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Asus Zenfone 8

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X3 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

The majority of the smartphones will be receiving Android 12 updates between December 2021 and January 2022. For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.