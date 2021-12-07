Android 12 based Oxygen OS 12 update now seeding for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now receiving a new stable update in most regions around the world. Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 is included in the update. We were able to pull the update and install it on a US Unlocked variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro with no problems.

Oxygen OS 12 updates the recently Oppo themed Android skin. Despite the recent merger of Oppo's Color OS team with OnePlus, the UI retains the Oxygen OS. There are some new design elements and animations that appear to be new. App icons have also been updated with new textures and "a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers," according to OnePlus.

The OnePlus Shelf has undergone a number of changes. More Shelf card styles have been added, as well as three new cards: an Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout (universal search), and a OnePlus Watch Card for viewing your fitness stats.

The update includes Work-Life Balance, which allows you to switch between Work and Life modes via a Quick Setting. Each mode can be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be activated based on location, Wi-Fi network, or time.

While scrolling through thumbnails, the Gallery now supports pinch-to-zoom layouts. Canvas Always On-Display has also been updated with new styles, colour lines, and more granular colour and appearance control.

As the update has already received a few reports of signal loss, make sure you proceed with caution. We can say that we didn't have this problem with the OnePlus 9 Pro on T-Mobile. It's also odd that, at the time of writing, OnePlus hadn't officially announced this update on its OnePlus Forums, as it usually does.

Download: Stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12

You can sideload the update onto your phone after downloading it. Download the appropriate package for your phone, then navigate to Settings > System > System Updates, then click on the top-right icon and select "Local Upgrade." Then, select the update package that you downloaded and continue. We'll be sure to keep this updated with new links as they come in.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

